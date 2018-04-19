The 'Big Bang Theory' star reveals her inner fangirl upon meeting the 'Star Wars' legend a.k.a Luke Skywalker in the flesh

Geek culture is celebrated big time on The Big Bang Theory. Geek culture icons who have appeared on the highly popular CBS sitcom include the likes of Adam West, Leonard Nimoy, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Stephen Hawking. Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, however, is probably the only guest star who made actress Mayim Bialik peed in her pants. Yes, you read that right.

Earlier this week, CBS announced that the actor famously known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films will guest star in the last episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, due to air on May 10.

The finale will focus on the much-anticipated wedding between Bialik’s character Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper. No news as yet on whether Hamill will be appearing as himself – a la his Star Wars compatriots Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones in a Season 7 episode entitled “The Convention Conundrum” in 2014 – or as his Star Wars character, considering Sheldon is a huge fan of the sci-fi franchise created by George Lucas.

Whatever it may be, Hamill – last seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – has already caused much mayhem on the Big Bang Theory set with his mere presence alone. On Wednesday, a clearly star-struck Bialik shared on social media a picture of herself and her equally star-struck co-star Kaley Cuoco (who plays Penny) reacting somewhat hysterically to the veteran actor standing behind them.

The hilarious caption accompanying the picture reads, “Literally what happened when @normancook and I met @hamillhimself. Also I peed my pants. Kaley this picture is amazing lol #ihave5chins”

As if revealing to the world that she “peed in her pants” and has “5 chins” weren’t rib-tickling enough, Bialik proceeded to upload a video of herself sitting in her car, totally geeking out like a fangirl on how overwhelmed she was upon meeting the great Mark Hamill.

In the video, the 42-year-old gushed, “Okay, I looked terrible, I have no makeup on and I just worked out. But what REALLY just happened was – I JUST MET MARK HAMILL AND I THOUGHT I BETTER MAKE A VIDEO ABOUT IT! Mark Hamill’s here, he’s here, he’s on our stage, he shook my hand, I can’t handle it! I can’t, sorry. I thought I could keep it together, but I can’t, I can’t handle it! It was amazing!”

The mother of two, who like her character is also a neuroscientist in real life, went on to add that she will write about her unforgettable experience of meeting Hamill on GrokNation, a website which the actress founded to encourage conversations on contemporary issues.

Watch the Critics’ Choice Award winner geeking out in the video below:

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Finale: A Who’s Who Wedding List

Mark Hamill is not the only big name guest star confirmed for the wedding-themed Season 11 finale of The Big Bang Theory. Also slated to appear on the top-rated comedy series for the very first time are Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Misery, American Horror Story) and Jerry O’Connell (Stand By Me, Jerry Maguire) who will play Sheldon’s older brother Georgie.

Also expected to attend the grand nuptials are regular guest stars such as Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldon’s mom Mary and who was recently Oscar nominated for her brilliant performance in Lady Bird, as well as Star Trek: The Next Generation star Will Wheaton, who plays a fictional version of himself on the show.

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday, May 10, 2018 on CBS.