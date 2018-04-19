T'Challa's brilliant little sister could give Tony Stark some Wakandan tech aid in the upcoming MCU flick.

One of the best things about Avengers: Infinity War is the idea that established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will be coming together to go up against one common enemy. Fans have already been thrilled with glimpses at Thor’s first encounter with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and people were delighted when Peter Parker finally met Doctor Strange in one of the film’s trailers. However, it looks like one superhero will be meeting a possible new protege this April. Will Letitia Wright’s Shuri end up helping Tony Stark improve on his Iron Man Bleeding Edge armor?

The possibility of Shuri working with Robert Downey Jr.’s billionaire genius certainly seems likely now that her brother T’Challa has announced that Wakanda will be helping the world in Black Panther. Although Tony Stark has usually worked alone, he was also relied on some trusted allies to help him reach his goals. But will he reach out to Wakanda’s resident teen tech whiz in Avengers: Infinity War? According to ComicBookMovie, Letitia Wright has hinted at a possible collaboration with Iron Man in the MCU film.

Letitia Wright was recently a guest on Good Morning America where she was asked who is “more tech savvy” between Shuri and Tony Stark. The Black Panther star immediately chose her own character but stated that the teenager has plenty of respect for Iron Man, who is “the OG of the Marvel [Cinematic] Universe.” Interestingly, Wright added that Tony might learn a thing or two from Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I feel like [Shuri] has some ideas that she can pitch to him, make his tech a little bit better, but watch the film, see what happens.”

It certainly sounds like Shuri’s interactions with Tony Stark might have something to do with improving the Iron Man suit. There have been speculations that the young Wakandan could be the one who could help Tony perfect the tech behind his Bleeding Edge armor, which relies on nanites that are hidden in his body. Shuri has previously crafted something similar for her brother in Black Panther. However, it is still unclear if the two characters will have an interaction in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

Find out if Shuri manages to pitch her ideas to Iron Man when Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters on April 27.