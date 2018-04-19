Tristan Thompson Might Ask A Trade From The Cavs Amid Cheating Scandal, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

LeBron James reportedly benched Tristan Thompson after news came out that he's been cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson made headlines last week when news surfaced that he has been consistently cheating on Khloe Kardashian even when she was still pregnant with their first baby. This is something that reportedly did not come as a surprise to most of his friends since they all know that he cheats. Videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player were released, proving his infidelity. Most of the couple’s fans were heartbroken, but others were furious about the basketball star’s betrayal. Now, it seems that his basketball career has also been compromised amid his cheating scandal.

When the news broke that Tristan Thompson has been regularly cheating on Khloe Kardashian, the basketball star got little playing time with his team. LeBron James reportedly benched him because of the cheating scandal and he is disappointed about it since he knows he can offer something great to Cleveland. An unnamed source close to the basketball star recently told Hollywood Life that he is thinking of “requesting a trade at the end of the season whether LeBron is in Cleveland or not.”

According to the unknown insider, Tristan Thompson wants to do it as a “change of scenery” since he has been trolled by most of Khloe Kardashian’s fans, her family, and even his teammates. Lebron James was reportedly not happy about it, but the 27-year-old center wants to get his career back on track. Not only does he wants to change, but he also wants to show people that he is now a mature man and he is able to take responsibility for his actions.

“Tristan isn’t expecting to play much in Cleveland as long as the roster is constructed the way it is, and this upcoming off-season is shaping up to have a lot of movement within the Cavs organization. Tristan thinks it’s time he may have to move on.”

On the plus side, Khloe Kardashian is focused on the “positives” and doesn’t want to stress herself out over her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity. An unidentified source recently told E! News that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still very much in love with Tristan Thompson and they are still together. The basketball star asked her to forgive him so they can move forward, something that she is also thrilled to do. However, according to the insider, she still has no idea how “she will be able to do that.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first baby, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018.