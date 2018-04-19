Pumpkin The Raccoon Is Living Her Best Life

The famous raccoon that was rescued three years ago is doing great, and she even has a book out with a positive message.

It’s not unusual these days for animals to become social media celebrities, like Grumpy Cat and Jiff the Pomeranian, but few animal celebrities are raccoons. But on December 30, 2014, Pumpkin became an overnight sensation winning the hearts of millions with her endearing story. As Today reported in 2015, Pumpkin was just 1-month-old when she was rescued by Rosie Kemp in Nassau, Bahamas (where it is legal to have raccoons as pets). Pumpkin broke one of her hind legs after falling from a tree into Kemp’s backyard.

Rosie and her daughter, Laura Young, took the cute creature in once they realized that Pumpkin’s mother wasn’t going to show. Now, three years later, the delightful raccoon is doing great. She currently lives with Laura Young and her husband, William, and their two rescue dogs: Oreo and Toffee. Fans will be glad to know that Pumpkin absolutely loves her furry siblings and is living her best life to the fullest.

A verified animal celebrity, the adorable raccoon has an impressive 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Over one-thousand photos have been posted of the renowned raccoon. Pumpkin can be seen reading alongside Oreo and Toffee, cuddling and playing with her canine companions, climbing into a toilet, enjoying a sunny-side up egg, chilling out by the pool, appreciating a scenic view of the ocean, eating avocados for breakfast, and doing lots of other cute things.

In addition to photos, there are also videos available on Pumpkin’s Instagram account. In a hilarious video, fans can witness Pumpkin’s determination to keep the door open. And if you ever wondered if the cute creature enjoys bathing, there’s a video showing her playing in the tub.

And if Pumpkin’s social media doesn’t provide enough content for you, and for many animal lovers it won’t, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a Pumpkin wall calendar available. Want even more of this adorable animal? Then good news; you can read a book about her by Laura Young, Pumpkin: The Raccoon Who Thought She Was A Dog. The book features exclusive photographs of Pumpkin and the message is that of finding love and friendship in unlikely places, like someone’s backyard.