Alex Rodriguez Pours Cold Water On Marrying Jennifer Lopez: ‘It Wouldn’t Make Him Happier,’ Reports ‘Radar’

A unnamed source told 'Radar Online' that Alex Rodriguez doesn't see a need to put a ring on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

There have been rumors swirling around Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez since they started dating in February 2017, including one that says she is about to marry the former New York Yankees baseball player. They have been photographed going out together and many eagle-eyed fans notice a ring on her finger during her date night with A-Rod in Hollywood. However, while fans would be excited to see the couple heading to the altar soon, there apparently are no plans to walk down the aisle. Although they are still together, reports suggest that a wedding may not happen.

An unknown source recently told Radar Online that it was Alex Rodriguez who poured cold water on the idea of marrying Jennifer Lopez. According to the insider, the baseball superstar doesn’t see the importance of a wedding and “it wouldn’t make him any happier.” They are definitely happy with each other under the same roof, but wedding plans are no longer on the horizon.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have both been expressive with how they feel for each other. They are also proud that their kids get along really well and are happy spending time together during family visits. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing the singer and her baseball star boyfriend to make their wedding vows.

“It’s actually A-Rod who’s the one that has poured cold water on the ‘I do’s.’… He doesn’t see a need to put a ring on it — it wouldn’t make him any happier!”

The unidentified source went on to say that Alex Rodriguez feels that it’s pointless to involve lawyers and prenups in a wedding. The insider went on to claim that since Jennifer Lopez has also tried marriage before with Marc Anthony, it seems that she and A-Rod want to try something different without having to say their “I do’s.” The former New York Yankees baseball star was married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years with two kids, but it also didn’t work out well. She accused him of emotional abandonment and extra-marital affairs and misconducts, something that the professional baseball player denied.

When Jennifer Lopez was with Marc Anthony, she gave birth to twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel in February 2008. Recently, an unnamed source told Life & Style Weekly that Lopez and Rodriguez are “prepar[ing] to welcome a new addition — or two” in the family. It is alleged that the couple wants to have more babies and J.Lo has shown signs that she is expecting since she has been “craving ice cubes and orange soda, which she also craved when she was pregnant.”

However, fact-checking site Gossip Cop reported that there is no truth to these rumors. According to the outlet, someone close to Jennifer Lopez said that the singer is definitely not pregnant.