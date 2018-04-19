Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out On Relationship With Carole Radziwill

The 'RHONY' cast member offered up some interesting insight on their friendship.

One of the major storylines fans are looking forward to on the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City is the supposed rift between former best friends Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. For several weeks, rumors have spread rampantly across the internet regarding an apparent fallout between the two women, but it seems like people may have gotten it all wrong.

Accord to TheFix (via Us Weekly), Bethenny is viewing her relationship with Carole a lot different than fans and viewers who are invested in their friendship. The Skinnygirl mogul recently sat down with TheFix where she explained there are no issues between her and Carole.

“There’s no fallout between Carole and myself. I really love Carole.”

Bethenny then went on to compare her relationship with Carole to those with friends she has had for decades. The Shark Tank judge only met Carole while filming RHONY Season 7 in 2015. The two women hit it off right away and were always one of the strongest bonds in the franchise.

As current Season 10 approached and word spread of their “break-up,” neither woman really spoke about the rumors until now. Bethenny explained that having a friend on a reality program is much different than having friendships off camera.

“Most of my friends, my best friends, I’d have for 30 years, my best friends. So I have my really tight-knit group, and meeting any new people is always, I don’t want to say risky, but it’s not the same deep and dimension as friends that you’d had your whole life.”

Bethenny later claimed that when there is a slight shift in a relationship on reality television, it becomes overanalyzed by the viewers and tabloids. She also believes a reason for all the talk surrounding her friendship with Carole is because of all the other people involved in the show but didn’t name any names.

The recent comments made by Bethenny regarding her “fallout” with Carole rival comments from RHONY co-star Sonja Morgan. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sonja claimed Carole and Bethenny’s relationship was beyond repair, which started while the women were filming at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires.

To see how everything plays out with Bethenny and Carole, watch The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.