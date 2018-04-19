Best Horror Movies 2018: Five Must-Watch Trailers For Upcoming Releases, Including The Terrifying ‘Hereditary’

Horror fans have a lot to look forward to in 2018, including Robert Englund in virtual reality.

Thus far, 2018 has provided several highly rated horror movies and the year isn’t even halfway over. And with upcoming horror movies like Hereditary and a documentary on the actor who portrayed Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th, fans still have a lot to look forward to in 2018. In addition, there is also an innovative horror series that pays homage to movies from years gone by. From slashers to the supernatural, there’s a little bit of everything in 2018 for every horror fan.

The First Purge

Directed by Gerard McMurray (Burning Sands), The First Purge will be a direct prequel leading up to the events of the first film. This will be the fourth movie in the horror franchise, and given the genre, it’s probably a safe bet to count on a few more. But this one looks like it may be the best one yet and having Marisa Tomei co-star in it doesn’t hurt either. The First Purge is set to be released on July 4, 2018.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

This may not be as impressive as Dr. Strangelove or How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, but you know a horror flick is going to be good when it has a long title. This fantasy-horror looks simply delightful, and pretty creepy. Starring Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Kyle MacLachlan, The House with a Clock in Its Walls has a release date of September 21, 2018.

Hereditary

Premiering nationwide on June 8, avid horror fans are dying to watch this terrifying feature. Filled with great intensity and chilling imagery, if the film is half as scary as the trailer (or the creepy little kid featured in it), Hereditary could end up being one of the best horror movies of the year.

To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story

With strong language and some gore, the trailer for this documentary isn’t suitable for all audiences, but because it features a horror icon it deserves to be mentioned. When discussing horror villains three names seem to come up the most: Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees.

If you’re an avid fan of horror movies then you have probably seen all, or at least most, of the 12 films in the famed Friday the 13th franchise. And in four of those movies, including The New Blood and Jason Goes to Hell, Kane Hodder portrayed the hockey-masked invincible lunatic.

New Line Cinema

But The Kane Hodder Story shows a personal side to the actor, with other artists and filmmakers providing commentary. To Hell and Back has a limited theatrical release date of June 28 and 29. And for those that miss the theatrical debut, it arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in July on, you guessed it, Friday the 13th.

Campfire Creepers

Though this is a series and not a feature-length film, it certainly pays homage to horror movies of yesteryear. Starring horror icon Robert Englund, Campfire Creepers is a VR series coming to the Dark Corner app, on Oculus Rift, and other VR formats on April 21.

The trailer looks like this horror series was totally made in the ’80s. With this series being presented in virtual reality, Campfire Creepers is taking B-horror to a whole new level. And as the trailer says, “remember, with these tales of terror, you can’t look away.”

From a disturbing film featuring a scary kid to a creepy clock in the wall, some the best horror movies of 2018 are arriving very soon.