‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘Survivor,’ And ‘The Amazing Race’ Among 11 CBS Renewed Series

'Criminal Minds' is still awaiting its fate.

America’s most popular network just renewed 11 of its most popular series. According to Variety, CBS is going full steam ahead with shows Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-O, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes.

Most of the renewals came as no surprise, as shows like Survivor and Blue Bloods are some of the most popular programs on television. MacGyver will sail into a third season after not being given much of a shot when the program first debuted in 2016. Also getting a third season is Bull, the successful courtroom drama starring Michael Weatherly of former NCIS fame.

NCIS: New Orleans and Madam Secretary will each see a fifth season, while Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-O will return for a ninth. Popular crime program 48 Hours will see a 32nd season, while news program 60 Minutes is untouchable with an upcoming 51st season.

Jeff Probst will continue on as the patriarch of Survivor which will get a stunning 37th season. One of the first reality competition shows on television, Survivor has truly stood the test of time with fans who return season after season for island hijinks. Fellow competition and Emmy-winning series The Amazing Race recently wrapped its 30th season but will continue on as one of the most exhilarating and inventive reality programs out there.

According to Variety, the 11 series are joining previously renewed shows The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, SEAL Team, and S.W.A.T.

News of the renewals has many wondering about shows which have not been given a thumbs up yet, like popular CBS dramas Criminal Minds and Scorpion. Comedies Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, and Kevin Can Wait are also awaiting potential renewals.

Deadline reported that 12 of CBS’ renewed series are in the top 20 television scripted series, each of which has over 10 million unique viewers. It was also noted that new series Young Sheldon, Seal Team, and S.W.A.T. were three of the top six most-watched newcomers in all of television. However, freshman CBS series 9JKL and Living Biblically didn’t perform spectacularly and are also awaiting possible renewals.