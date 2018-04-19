Yolanda Hadid, 54, Rocks Bikinis During Tropical Vacation

Former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid shows off her impressive physique in bikinis during her vacation.

Yolanda Hadid is rocking different bikinis during her tropical vacation. It’s easy to see where supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid got their good looks. Yolanda is one hot mama and clearly defies her age. The 54-year-old has shared some great photos on social media of her awe-inspiring physique.

“Not perfect but happy…..,” Yolanda Hadid captioned one of the photos.

The former cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is seen jumping up in the air nears some rocks on a sandy beach. She’s wearing a white cover that perfectly pulls away from her body as the camera captures her pose mid-air. She has on light-tinted sunglasses and her hair is pulled back. Her tanned and toned frame is flawless.

Daily Mail reports that Hadid is wearing a “KIINI Luna crochet-trimmed triangle bikini” that retails for $265.

A second photo that the Making a Model producer shared to Instagram was one of her taking a swim in the picturesque ocean water. She’s seen in a red, black, and white triangle bikini.

“Mermaid Land…..#Healing #MotherEarth,” Yolanda captioned it.

Yolanda hasn’t disclosed to followers where she’s currently vacationing, but it’s a paradise destination. Bravo reports that the RHOBH alum also shared clips of her getaway in an Instagram story.

❤️Mairmaid Land……. #Healing #MotherEarth A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 18, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Yolanda Hadid dons a white bikini top with a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts in one of her story clips. She has on aviator sunglasses and a red baseball cap while holding up a large shell to her ear.

“Call me…..#ShellPhone,” she wrote.

Yolanda’s long legs are seen in another photo below of her wearing the denim shorts. The photo was snapped by Yolanda where she sat with a majestic view of the tropical ocean at sunset.

“Perfect ending to a perfect day…..#HeavenOnEarth #SunsetGratitude,” she wrote.

Some earlier images of the former model are seen below that she’s posted to her Instagram account. When she was on RHOBH, fans might remember seeing the one of her running on a beach in a swimsuit with a striped top and high-cut hips at the bottom.

A throwback photo from 1985 shows a young Yolanda posing in a bikini for Vogue Australia. She’s wearing a white and red bandeau top and polka-dot briefs.

Yolanda Hadid is ageless and will probably rock bikinis no matter old she is.