YouTube Star Faces Charges For Feeding Oreos Filled With Toothpaste To Homeless Man

ReSet, a YouTube star, tried to bribe the homeless man to stay quiet after the video caused outrage among viewers.

A Barcelona-based YouTube Star that goes by the username “ReSet” is facing charges after making toothpaste-filled Oreos and feeding it to a homeless man in January. ReSet’s real name is Kanghua Ren, and his channel has more than a million subscribers. The Telegraph reported that the entire prank was made into a video and uploaded, which immediately drew criticism and outrage. The video netted about €2,000 in profit. Worst of all, Ren justified his prank with some harsh words.

“Maybe I’ve gone a bit far, but look at the positive side: this will help him clean his teeth. I think he hasn’t cleaned them since he became poor.”

The video begins with ReSet replacing the Oreo creme with toothpaste and putting the cookies back in the original packaging. He then went outside and found a homeless man, asked if he needed help, and first gave him money. Then, he pulled out the Oreos and handed it to the man, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The homeless man in question goes by Gheorge L. He reportedly threw up five minutes after he ate 5 toothpaste-filled Oreos. And he said he was worried about his life when he threw up the cookies because he didn’t know ReSet or his intentions.

YouTuber who filled Oreos with toothpaste and fed them to a homeless man to help clean him faces prison https://t.co/Mce5soOgjI pic.twitter.com/5zCL3jmB6v — The Independent (@Independent) April 18, 2018

But it didn’t just end there. Ren, in order to appease his critics, went back to see Gheorge L. and made another video about his reaction to eating the cookie. Later on, Ren returned once more with a camera to record a night sleeping outside. In reality, he was also trying to pay off Gheorge L. €300 in return for the man’s silence. The YouTuber was unable to complete the video about spending the night outside, however, when a witness called the police.

While there are over 70,000 results on YouTube with people pulling a similar prank, ReSet crossed a line with his version of the popular prank. Ren is facing a potential maximum of two years in prison and a €30,000 fine to be paid to Gheorge L. He is being charged with crimes against moral integrity. Ren is currently out on bail, which costs slightly less than the profit he made on YouTube with the prank. The YouTube star has kept up his channel while on bail, posting a video about sleeping on the streets and uploading many gaming videos. His video about spending two days sleeping outside has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.