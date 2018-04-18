‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer Baby Name & Gender Revealed, Reports ‘Radar Online’

New details are revealed about Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer's new baby.

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been married for a year, both have children from previous relationships and are about to expand their family with one more addition.

According to an April 18 report by Radar Online, sources close to Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have revealed that the couple is expecting a boy. This will mark the second son for each of them. As Teen Mom OG fans already know, Ryan is the father of Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, and Mackenzie has a son named Hudson with her ex-husband, Zack Stephens.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s newest bundle of joy will join his big brothers, Bentley and Hudson, as the third boy in the blended family. Teen Mom OG insiders also reveal that Edwards and Standifer plan to name their new baby boy Jagger Edwards.

Mackenzie, 21, announced the couple’s pregnancy during an episode of Teen Mom OG. Standifer revealed to cameras that Ryan was so happy that he could hardly contain himself. However, later Edwards was seen complaining about having to deal with things such as cribs, diapers, and strollers. The reality TV dad even told his wife to “call him” when the baby was about 3-years-old.

Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy news comes at a time of high drama surrounding the couple. As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Ryan is battling to stay sober after heading to rehab last year for a heroin addiction. He’s also dealing with allegations that he’s been cheating on Mackenzie as well as a recent arrest stemming from a previous heroin possession charge.

The mother of Ryan’s other child, Maci Bookout, and her husband Taylor McKinney, have also filed orders of protection against him. Bookout and McKinney claim that Edwards has threatened them more than once, said he would take Bentley from their home without permission, and even allegedly told Taylor that he would put a “bullet in his brain.”

Things are very rocky between Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy could add to the drama the family is already facing.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.