‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jeremy Calvert Goes Public With New Girlfriend: ‘She’s So Pretty!’ [Photo]

Jeremy Calvert has a new girlfriend and he recently showed her off on his Instagram story.

Nearly three years after his tumultuous split from Leah Messer, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, took to Instagram to confirm that he is “so happy” as he enjoys a new relationship with a mystery woman.

“She’s so pretty,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

Calvert hasn’t yet shared any details in regard to the name of his new leading lady and no one seems to know who she is quite yet. That said, with a new season of Teen Mom 2 coming soon, a big reveal could be made sooner rather than later when it comes to her identity.

The last time fans saw Calvert in a relationship, he was dating his ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr. Calvert initially began dating Wehr in 2015, shortly after his split from Messer, and in late 2016, the couple became engaged. Throughout their relationship, Calvert and Wehr were seen alongside one another on Teen Mom 2, but in early 2017, their relationship came to a messy end.

While Calvert and Wehr reunited briefly at the end of spring last year, they ultimately called it quits once again, and now, Wehr appears to be a thing of the past for Calvert.

Jeremy Calvert / Instagram

As Jeremy Calvert heats up with his new girlfriend, fans have been wondering what’s going on in the love life of Leah Messer. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Messer was linked to personal trainer Theodore “T.R.” Dues for several months after her split from Calvert and briefly lived with him in West Virginia. However, after their breakup in early 2016, Messer has kept her love life under wraps.

While Messer has been linked to a couple of different men since her 2016 split from Dues, she hasn’t confirmed any new romances and claims she’s focusing on her kids, including her 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, whom she shares with Calvert, and her 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Jeremy Calvert and the cast of Teen Mom 2 return to MTV on Monday, May 7, at 9 p.m. for Season 8B.