Christina Aguilera Goes Makeup-Free And Reveals That She Gets A High From Getting Piercings

Christina Aguilera thinks piercings are beautiful, no matter what they say, and no one can bring her down when she’s having a new hole poked in her body. As reported by the Daily Mail, the “Let There Be Love” singer recently took to social media to declare her love of getting her body pierced. However, some of her fans didn’t care about the bits of metal embedded in her flesh; they were more impressed by her visible freckles.

On Monday, Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting her latest visit to a piercing parlor. She got another hole added to the impressive collection of them in her right ear, and she revealed that she downright enjoyed having someone stick a giant needle through her cartilage.

“Forgot how much I love getting pierced….so euphoric for me…wonder what else I should get done again,” she wrote.

Christina Aguilera’s Instagram slideshow included a chart showing where nine of her 13 piercings are. Most of them are in her ears. The 37-year-old also has her nose and lip pierced, and her body piercings include a nipple ring. She’s even had her lady bits pierced.

Fans have gotten used to seeing Christina’s many studs and rings over the years, so most of them didn’t seem to care all that much about her newest ear piercing. However, they couldn’t get over seeing her without a stitch of makeup on.

Many of Christina’s followers complimented her on the more natural look that she’s been rocking recently, and they let her know that they were especially pleased to see her freckles make another rare appearance in her Instagram slideshow. The smattering of tiny spots can also be seen on her Paper magazine cover.

Christina has spent much of her career rocking a heavily made-up look befitting of a diva like herself, but the “Not Myself Tonight” singer recently decided that it was time for a make-under.

“So nice to see naked skin those freckles are adorable,” wrote one Instagram follower who approved of this decision.

Others expressed their envy of how incredible Christina looks with a bare face. Even though Christina Aguilera hasn’t released an album in years, she has linked her new stripped-down look to her music. Perhaps this is a hint about what her next record will sound like.

“I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature,” Aguilera told Paper of her usual glammed-up appearance. “But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”