Rita Ora Strips Off And Goes Topless In Pool Photo At Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat Vacation

Rita Ora sent hearts racing with the latest sexy snap while on holiday in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a popular seaside village of the Alpes-Maritimes department in southeastern France, reports the Daily Star.

The 27-year-old went topless in her latest Instagram snap wearing deep red lipstick and gold hoop earrings.

The British singer performed at the 2018 Coachella festival last week. Rita Ora went on stage with Kygo where they performed “It Ain’t Me,” which the Norwegian DJ released with Selena Gomez in 2017.

The “Anywhere” singer regularly post sultry bikini snaps showing off her flawless physique. The singer is not shy about her body and has opted to go topless before on Instagram and on vacation in Jamaica.

After performing at Coachella last weekend, the singer revealed that the song “It Ain’t Me” was written about her by boyfriend Andrew Watt. The song is a break-up record; however, Ora is still in a relationship with Andrew.

The singer admits that they have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. The couple reportedly started their relationship in 2016, according to the Daily Mail. Rita and Andrew were spotted kissing at the Coachella festival suggesting that the relationship is still going strong.

The singer hides her assets in the topless Instagram photo she shared with her 13 million fans.

Ting. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 18, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

Rita Ora is enjoying her vacation at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat by a private pool, where she took the photo. The singer is getting some time off before returning on tour next month with several gigs booked in the England and Scotland.

Rita Ora has appeared as a guest judge on the British version of The X Factor. The singer’s stunning body has landed her work in the fashion industry as the face of Roberto Cavalli’s Winter campaign in 2014.

The “Your Song” singer also has a designer collaboration deal with Adidas, where she works on Adidas Originals.

Rita Ora is currently working on her second album to follow-up her 2012 album Ora. The 27-year-old has an estimated net worth of $19 million which she earned through touring, acting gigs, and lucrative endorsement deals.

Ora’s acting credentials include Fifty Shades of Grey, Southpaw, and Fifty Shades Darker