Mel B Goes Topless On Sunny Vacation, The Spice Girls Singer Lets It All Hang Out While Getting A Tan

After a messy divorce, Mel B is soaking up the sun on holiday and opted to go topless while getting a tan. The Spice Girls singer looks in great shape, flaunting her abs while wearing a pink bikini.

According to the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old singer is at a luxury resort in Desert Hot Springs, California. In the explicit topless photos, Mel B’s cleavage is on full display as she vacations with her hairdresser Gary Madatyan, who the publication reported is her best friend.

You can see the photos here. However, the images are definitely NSFW.

Mel B seems to be taking a break from a custody war with former husband Stephen Belafonte over her daughter, Angel. Eddie Murphy is the 10-year-old’s father, and TMZ reports Belafonte’s claim that the legendary comedian is an absentee father.

The singer, also known as Scary Spice, may be taking a vacation before a massive Spice Girls comeback. The 42-year-old claimed that the Spice Girls will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Mel B wore only her bikini bottoms showing off her youthful physique she managed to maintain after having three children. The singer’s hairdresser helps her undress from her floral gown down to her pink bikini before opting to go topless in the California getaway.

Mel B’s tattoos are on full display; the TV personality has Chinese symbols on her stomach and an eagle on her upper back.

The scar from the ribcage, where she removed a tattoo dedicated to former husband, is also visible. The tattoo reads “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart” along the length of her ribcage.

According to the Sun, Mel B is writing a tell-all book about her marriage and tumultuous divorce to “set the record straight.”

The British X Factor judge accused her husband Stephen Belafonte of abuse. The upcoming book will be a follow-up to her 2003 memoir Catching a Fire.

Mel B has an estimated net worth of $50 million, and during the divorce, her ex-husband claimed she earns about $200,000 per month.