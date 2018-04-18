Netflix Series: Cary Elwes And Jake Busey Join The Cast Of ‘Stranger Things’ For Season 3

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 continues to build excitement for fans, with an actor from an iconic ‘80s movie joining the cast.

Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix, and like the decade it captures in the show, it has become entrenched in pop culture. Fans are looking forward to the third season of their favorite Netflix series, and as Variety reported, recent news for Stranger Things Season 3 just gave them more reason to be anxious: Cary Elwes and Jake Busey. Elwes is most popular for his role as Westley in the iconic ’80s movie The Princess Bride and co-starring in the original Saw, and Starship Troopers actor Jake Busey co-stars in the upcoming 2018 film The Predator.

According to Netflix, Cary Elwes will portray Mayor Kline in Stranger Things Season 3, and Jake Busey will play a journalist named Bruce. Kline is described as a handsome man, but like many politicians from the “Decade of Excess,” he’s corrupt. He’s more concerned about how he appears than actually making a difference for the people of Hawkins, Indiana (so, don’t expect him to help our young heroes). Bruce is a journalist for the Hawkins Post, and he has a twisted sense of humor and “questionable morals.”

Stranger Things Season 3 will go in a different direction than the first two seasons, introducing a new evil to the popular Netflix series, and it will take place in 1985 (Season 1 and 2 took place in 1983 and 1984). The year 1985 marked an iconic year for movies in the ’80s — with titles like Back to the Future, The Goonies, The Breakfast Club, and Fright Night — so there are lots of new nostalgic references for Stranger Things to play with.

Netflix

There isn’t an official release date yet for the third season. But since Stranger Things premiered July 15, 2016, and Season 2 debuted on October 27, 2017, it may be safe to expect another gap for the release of Season 3.

Although we may not know too much on the storyline or the release date for the next season, one thing we can probably count on with Elwes and Busey joining the usual cast (including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and new additions Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson) is that Stranger Things will continue to be one of the most popular series on Netflix.