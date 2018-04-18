‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thurs. April 19: Bill’s Apology, Hope Confides Feelings & Plots To Get Liam

Bill's apology to Liam seems sincere, but Hope definitely does not have any plans to let Liam go.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 19 promise high tension and drama when Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) tries to atone for his sins. Bold and the Beautiful fans should tune in for this once-in-a-lifetime episode when he actually admits that he has done wrong. However, not everyone is feeling very contrite in Los Angeles. Hope (Annika Noelle) has had a taste of what she could be missing out on, and after a heart-to-heart talk with a new friend, she begins to make solid plans to reel in the man she’s been wanting for years.

After facing death and his stint in the hospital, Bill has realized that he has far too many enemies. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, reveal that he doesn’t want his son as his enemy. On Thursday, April 19 Bill will apologize to Liam (Scott Clifton). He will finally admit that going after Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was a reprehensible act. He will never be able to erase the past or Liam’s hurt, but he will promise his son that he will do better in the future. B&B spoilers state that Liam will forgive his father because he seems sincere, but can the new and improved senior Spencer be trusted?

“I’ll always believe in you, even when you can’t.” – Steffy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HO0Pq3yzJh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 18, 2018

“Steam” fans called it first when they noticed that what Hope said and what she did were two different matters. Bold viewers will be granted a rare glimpse into Hope’s true feelings when she turns to her new BFF Maya (Karla Mosley) on Thursday, April 19. It seems as if nobody told her that Maya is not the most trustworthy confidante and she herself has a personal vendetta against Liam’s father, Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope tells Maya that her chance with Liam may be blown. She knows that if Liam goes back to Steffy, their chances of getting back together are severely slim.

Hope is taken aback when Liam firmly asks her to leave to sort out his feelings alone. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1TbjKMnkYk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hrJUk7zWLN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 17, 2018

Nevertheless, spoilers tease that Maya will try to offer Hope the perspective of a parent. She points out that the best environment for a child is to be raised by both parents. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 19 indicate that she will tell Hope that the beautiful new baby Steffy is about to bring into the world is worth Mr. and Mrs. Spencer giving their marriage another shot. It seems as if instead of backing away from Liam, Hope will start plotting to get her man back. Bold and the Beautiful can be seen every weekday on CBS. For sneak peeks, promos and spoilers, check back here for your dose of early pleasures.