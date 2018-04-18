Serena Williams Flaunts Body In Bathing Suit Seven Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams shows off post-baby body in one-piece swimsuit. See photos that tennis star shared to Instagram.

Serena Williams flaunted her body in a bathing suit seven months after giving birth to her first baby. The tennis sensation shared two photos of her in a one-piece swimsuit to Instagram on Wednesday, which showcased her incredible physique. She stood in front of a mirror with her hand on her hip while standing in a confident pose. Scenic tropical water was seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows behind her.

Williams posted the first photo with no caption whatsoever, letting the image do the talking.

The Daily Mail reports that Serena posted a similar photo on Friday of the sports star in a swimsuit. She’s standing farther from the mirror with furniture and other room furnishings visible.

“I’m not perfect. But I’m perfectly Serena. #beingserena @hbo,” Williams captioned the image.

Serena was referring to her upcoming documentary on the HBO channel, which delves into Serena’s personal and professional life. The wide-ranging documentary will reveal more about one of the world’s top athletes.

Lighting in the photos is rather dark since Serena posed with the sun shining behind her. The swimwear appears to be black, but it’s unclear what the true tone of it is. The 36-year-old’s toned thighs and curvaceous figure were on display in the high-cut bathing suit. Her perfect spiraled curls fell down her back.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 18, 2018 at 7:05am PDT

PopSugar posted multiple sites where a similar bathing suit that Serena Williams was wearing can be purchased.

Serena posted another photo last week of herself in a white halter neck-style swimsuit or top while posing with daughter Alexis Olympia. The mother-and-daughter duo is in a shallow pool as Serena sits on the edge and holds her daughter in front of her.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

Serena Williams looked fetching in a stunning swimsuit photo she shared in November 2017. Her post-baby body was already impressive a mere two months after having her baby. PopSugar reported at the time that she was in the Bahamas on her honeymoon with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The gorgeous one-piece Serena Williams wore was black with a ruffled white neckline. She accessorized the look beautifully with gold necklaces and had her thick hair cascading down her back as she gazed upwards. The picturesque setting behind her made for an elegant shot with the sunset in the horizon.

Being Serena premieres May 2 on HBO.