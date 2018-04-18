Royal Duties For Meghan Markle As She Attends Engagement On Behalf Of The Queen

Prince Harry’s fiance, Meghan Markle, recently attended her first major event on the royal family’s behalf about a month ahead of the couple’s upcoming wedding. She joined the prince in meeting youth delegates to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London (Chogm).

The move is unusual because typically a fiance does not perform official royal duties at big events like the Chogm summit — that is left until after the nuptials. However, last week, Harry became the president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, according to a Daily Mail report. The post is his first senior role. The Queen clearly sees the couple as a large part of the future of the royal family in Britain.

A former actress, Markle gave up her acting career to focus full-time on being a royal upon her marriage. She has plenty to learn, but at the event, Prince Harry got some laughs when he explained that in the U.K. “band-aids” are called “plasters.” Although Markle has no experience with the Commonwealth, she has participated in humanitarian missions and served the UN as a women’s advocate for Political Participation and Leadership.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle, and she will officially join the British royal family. Her official royal duties will focus on women and youth in particular.

People reported that Markle attended the event ready to create new connections wearing a white Altuzarra dress with black pinstripes paired with sharp black Tamara Mellon suede heels.

Meghan Markle attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre. Yui Mok / Getty Images

On Saturday, the couple is slated to attend another event, the Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull’s reception honoring the next Invictus Games in Sydney in October. The games are an international sporting event for injured, sick, and wounded servicemen and women to help inspire recovery as well as inspire respect for those who serve their country.

This bold move by the Queen at trusting Markle to attend to royal duties before her wedding shows the confidence she has in her soon-to-be granddaughter-in-law. That confidence must be inspiring for the bride-to-be as she makes this major life change to join the British royal family.