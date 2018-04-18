Brand New Disney Parks Play App Coming To Walt Disney World And Disneyland This Summer

Just in case you needed to find something to do while waiting in lines, Disney has something coming for you.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland are going to have new ways to venture around the park and spend their time in attraction lines. A brand new Play Disney Parks app is heading to both coasts, and it will give guests brand new experiences whether they have an iOS or Android operating system. This new app is going to allow guests to “play in the parks like never before,” and it will even interact with your surrounding environment and location.

The free Play Disney Parks app will allow users to have a bit more fun. My Disney Experience keeps evolving, and it isn’t going anywhere, as guests at Walt Disney World will continue to need it for so many different reasons.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Play Disney Parks app is going to bring fun and entertainment to families as they venture throughout WDW and the Disneyland Resort. The more you head through the parks and use the app, the more new things you’ll discover and unlock.

Even though Disneyland does not have My Disney Experience (MDE), guests are gaining more new things on the current app, and this new one will only keep adding to their visits.

All-New Play Disney Parks App Coming to Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort This Summer! https://t.co/gsipFmpluz pic.twitter.com/uIL9Fg7Gsi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 18, 2018

All of the details have not yet been revealed about the new Play Disney Parks app, but we do know that it will be released this summer. It’s going to bring about a more playful aspect to the time that guests spend in the parks when they aren’t necessarily experiencing an attraction at that very moment.

Most notably, this new app could really help when guests have to kill time while waiting in lines.

At Walt Disney World, the MDE app allows guests to check wait times, book FastPasses, order food, reserve dining, find character locations, and so much more. For guests staying at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, they can already use the app and their phone as a “Digital Key” to unlock their resort room door.

In California, the Disneyland app can be used for wait times, character locations, and MaxPass, and it will soon have mobile ordering as well.

Guests do need to realize that this new download will not replace the Disneyland app or My Disney Experience in Walt Disney World. The Play Disney Parks app will be able to be used in addition to those apps and bring even more fun as you’re venturing around the Epcot, Disney California Adventure, or any of the parks. Playtime is about to be elevated, and guests will be able to download the app sometime this summer.