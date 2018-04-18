Meghan Markle Will Allegedly Wear Two Wedding Dresses Just Like Kate Middleton Did, Reports ‘Vanity Fair’

When Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry next month, there will reportedly be two different wedding dresses for royal watchers to ooh and aah over. According to Vanity Fair, insiders have revealed that Markle will walk down the aisle in one gown, and she’ll change into a different one for her wedding reception. Both looks will be custom-made designs.

One source said that Markle’s actual wedding dress will be a more traditional gown, which might disappoint those who were hoping that the American actress would choose something that no other woman marrying into the royal family would dare to wear. After all, she does have a habit of breaking the royal fashion rules. As reported by Brit + Co, she’s proven that she isn’t going to let tradition dictate what she wears by going stocking-free, rocking distressed skinny jeans, and donning a dress with a sheer bodice in her engagement photos.

However, it sounds like Meghan Markle’s wedding dress won’t push the boundaries of what is considered tasteful for a royal bride. “Elegant” was the word used to describe her first look, and there’s allegedly been some discussion about a design that includes sleeves and lace. There’s no word on who the designer will be, but the Telegraph recently reported that those in the running include Ralph & Russo, Erdem, and Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo.

If there’s any chance of Meghan wearing something that makes British high society gasp, it will likely make an appearance at her wedding reception. Vanity Fair’S royal insider seemed to hint that it’s the reception dress that Meghan Markle is most looking forward to wearing and showing off to Prince Harry.

“The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive. Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry.”

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that the former Suits star is going to change into a different dress for her wedding reception; after all, Kate Middleton did the same thing when she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, both of Middleton’s dresses were Alexander McQueen designs. Her reception dress was ivory satin with an A-line skirt, a sweetheart neckline, and a blinged-out belt. She completed her look with a cropped angora cardigan.

Royal watchers aren’t just eagerly waiting to see both of Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses; they’re also looking forward to finding out whether she wears a tiara for her big day. Omar Vaja, sales director at the Bentley & Skinner jewelry shop in London, told the Associated Press that he believes Markle’s wedding day look will include the bejeweled headwear, but she’ll likely choose a tiara that’s “small and modest” from the selections that are offered up by the queen.

Luckily, there’s only one more month to go before Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Harry, so royal watchers won’t have to wait too much longer to see the American actress as a royal bride.