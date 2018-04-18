‘General Hospital’ Cast News: Leslie Charleson Injured, Temporary Monica Replacement Ahead [Spoilers]

'General Hospital' star Leslie Charleson is injured and will have to take a brief break from her role of Monica Quartermaine.

Leslie Charleson has been playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital since 1977, but viewers soon see a different actress stepping into the role for a short period of time. The actress is injured and will have to take a short break, but it doesn’t sound as if she will be gone for long. What’s the scoop?

The show’s Twitter page shared the news that Leslie Charleson is injured, explaining that Charleson tripped over her dog Riley Rose as they were preparing for a morning walk. Unfortunately, the General Hospital star hurt her leg and will need to step away from filming for a short while.

The show details that there are scripts already written that include the character of Monica Quartermaine, so they will be bringing in a temporary recast to do the scenes while Charleson recovers. General Hospital shares that Leslie sends all her love to her fans, and she’ll be back as soon as her leg heals.

It did not take long for news to emerge regarding this temporary General Hospital recast. According to Soap Opera Digest, actress Patty McCormack will take over playing the role of Monica Quartermaine while Leslie is recovering. As her IMDb page notes, McCormack has been acting for more than five decades. She has consistently worked throughout her career, and it seems she had quite a few small gigs throughout 2017 and has several projects currently in the works.

McCormack played Torey Peck in Peck’s Bad Girl back in 1959, and over the years, she’s appeared on shows such as Marcus Welby, M.D., The Love Boat, The Ropers, The Sopranos, and Hart of Dixie. She may be most well-known for playing Rhoda Penmark in the 1956 psychological horror film The Bad Seed, a role that garnered her an Oscar nomination. Rob Lowe is currently working on a remake of the cult classic, and Deadline notes that McCormack will appear in the remake as well.

At this point, it is not known exactly when McCormack’s scenes will air or how long Leslie will be gone. General Hospital fans hate to hear that Leslie Charleson is injured, and it will be tough to see anybody else playing Monica Quartermaine. However, the casting of Peggy McCormack for this short stint is generating a lot of buzz, and it sounds as if she’ll be a great pick for this temporary recast.