There is no keeping Carrie Underwood down, as she has a new album coming out months after her freak accident.

There is no doubt that Carrie Underwood is back in her element doing her country music thing. She recently debuted her new single, “Cry Pretty,” and she has just announced the release date of the album with the same title. It is expected to drop on September 14, as revealed on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

Although this will be Carrie Underwood’s sixth studio album release, this one will be the first one since switching to Capitol Records Nashville. The single “Cry Pretty” is a collaboration with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna, who she says was the perfect team to work with. The 35-year-old singer also co-produced the new album with writer-producer David Garcia.

In the trailer that Underwood posted, she revealed that “Cry Pretty” was written at the exact moment of how she was feeling at that time. She also said that this was her most emotional, raw, and real music yet. Her real emotions were detected as she was on stage last Sunday night after she performed the new title track at the ACM awards.

The new tune seems to bring out the emotional side of Carrie Underwood as she was going through some rough times. The lyrics to “Cry Pretty” reveal that her emotions got the best of her, and despite telling everyone that everything is okay, you can’t fake pretty tears.

Fans were very concerned when Underwood went into hiding after her accident outside her Nashville home in November. The fall really did a number on her leaving her with a badly broken wrist and needing around 50 stitches on her face. She kept a low profile during her recovery period, but it looks like she is doing quite well now after seeing her belt out her new song over the weekend.

The “Blown Away” singer was encouraged by her fellow country artists and also by her fans. While her worrisome message on Instagram may have hinted about a change in her face since the accident, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference as many people have posted on social media.

Carrie Underwood said that she is grateful and thrilled to share her new album with everyone. She is happy with it and eager for fans to hear it. She also mentioned on her official site that a tour may just be in the works as well, but that will be later on. Possibly a fall tour to promote the new album is in the future.