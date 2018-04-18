‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Personal Maurice Benard Family Tragedy Inspires His Acting

Real-life events fuel 'GH' actor's work on the ABC soap as he's stricken by a loss just as Sonny loses Avery and Mike.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has a rough week ahead as his ailing father, Mike Corbin (Max Gail), wandered off with Avery Corinthos (Scarola twins). And now the actor shared on Instagram that his family was struck by tragedy as he lost his family dog that meant so much to him. As most GH fans know, Benard is bipolar, as is the character he plays on GH. Maurice Benard is known to draw on his real-life challenges to inspire his work as the Port Charles mob boss. This sad news will no doubt inform his work as he encounters tough storylines ahead.

Sonny And Maurice Both Sad

This week sees real-life parallel soap life, as both Sonny and Maurice have tragedies in their lives. Maurice called the dog he lost his partner and “best friend” when he shared the news late last night that his beloved family pet died. On the ABC soap, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Sonny is in a panic when Avery goes missing and Ava Jerome (Maura West) begins to make threats. Early glimpses at next week’s soap magazines reveal that Ava will capitalize on this situation to try and take custody of the daughter she shares with Sonny. With storylines this intense, Maurice Benard can channel his grief into his work on the soap.

In fact, that’s exactly what the actor is doing with the Alzheimer’s story playing out right now with Max Gail as recast Mike Corbin. Benard told ABC Soaps in Depth that working with Gail “makes me think of my dad” and shared that he’s been “crying like a baby” backstage after emotional scenes since it reminds him of losing his dad years ago. Maurice Benard is one of those actors that uses his offscreen emotions and life events to fuel his performances, and he does it well. No doubt fans will see the effects of him losing his four-legged friend in some moments on GH even though the Corinthos clan doesn’t have a pet.

Rough Days Ahead For Sonny

Other General Hospital spoilers for the rest of this week show that Sonny gets a break from his panic when Avery and Mike are found on Friday, April 20. Then the following week, Ava meets with Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) to reopen the custody case. She’s already pushing for Mike to be treated as a kidnapper even though Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) begged her for compassion. Could Sonny lose Avery? Mike’s condition will continue to deteriorate, and that means he poses a danger to Avery, whom Mike mistakenly thinks is his daughter Courtney who died years ago. No doubt Maurice Benard will draw deeply on personal experience for the sad days ahead in this storyline.

To share your condolences, you can reply to Maurice on Instagram (post above). Catch up now on GH scoop on Franco begging his enemies to forgive him, and the medical crisis that terrified Antonio Sabato Jr. plus the rumored Kiki Jerome recast. Watch ABC weekdays to see Maurice Benard as Sonny, and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.