‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Now Blames Steroid Abuse For Divorce From Christina, Per Multiple Sources

The 'Flip or Flop' star previously blamed 'fake news' for his divorce woes.

When it comes to divorce, few people have had more excuses than Tarek El Moussa, best known as one-half of the original Flip or Flop duo of “Tarek and Christina.”

The real estate agent and construction worker recently finalized his divorce from his now-ex-wife, but he’s gone one step further and created a complete media circuit tour about it.

While Tarek previously claimed that it was “fake news” that ended his marriage to Christina, he’s now claiming that “steroid abuse” is to blame.

Page Six was the first to report about this latest chapter in the Flip or Flop drama, after they sat down to talk to the real estate mogul-turned-television star.

Tarek, as many fans of the show already know, has suffered with cancer for a very long time. In fact, he suffered with a dual cancer battle — testicular and thyroid — this past year. As a result of this cancer battle, he was given a prescription for a series of strong steroids.

This led to a complete shift in his personality, and it’s this shift in personality that Tarek claims ultimately led to the demise of his marriage to Christina.

“It was just my hormones were off. I was tired and I thought it was from the thyroid medication but it wasn’t. I was completely on way too much testosterone, on top of that taking human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) injections every day … because I was told to.”

Not one to let up on the divorce drama, the Flip or Flop star then went to E! News to talk about his divorce some more, where he emphasized that everything was “horrible” while they were going through it, but now he claims it’s much easier and, in fact, he’s now much happier that he and Christina are no longer together.

“Let’s just be honest, it was awful. I mean there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I’ve ever seen. I mean it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me.”

Hopefully, the duo can move on and talk about something else besides their divorce from each other.

Flip or Flop is currently airing in syndication on HGTV, as are its various spin-off shows like Flip or Flop: Vegas and Flip or Flop: Fort Worth.