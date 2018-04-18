Luke Bryan Jokes About Marrying Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani As Blake Makes Wedding Confession

If Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ever do tie the knot — and Blake’s recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan makes it sound like they definitely will someday — they know exactly who to ask to officiate their wedding ceremony. And who knows? He might just offer to throw them a redneck wedding reception where beer is served to guests sitting on tailgates and tan lines are a dress code requirement.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, country singer Luke Bryan talked about the role he would love to play in helping Gwen Stefani make an honest man out of his good friend Blake Shelton. Because the event was held in Las Vegas, ET’s Nancy O’Dell pointed out that Gwen and Blake could get married at one of the city’s many wedding chapels. Luke responded by jokingly offering to fill in for the Elvis Presley impersonators who usually do the honors of officiating quickie Vegas weddings.

“I’ll do the sermon. The sermon? The service?” he said. “I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen.”

Luke Bryan went on to joke about why he thinks that Blake Shelton needs to put a ring on it ASAP. He also shared his theory on why Gwen Stefani is dating Blake.

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” he said. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!'”

The “Drunk On You” singer probably shouldn’t expect to get a wedding invite in the mail anytime soon, but it’s not because Gwen Stefani has scheduled a visit with her optometrist (she already has a pair of glasses, so Blake Shelton has nothing to worry about). Ahead of the ACM Awards, Blake also talked about marrying Gwen. He told CMT’s Cody Alan that he and his girlfriend of almost two and a half years aren’t in any rush to get to the altar. However, he does think about making Gwen his wife.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Blake said. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

If Blake Shelton did marry Gwen Stefani, he would become a stepfather to her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four — from her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale. He’s already formed a close bond with the boys by inviting them to enjoy all the fun activities that his ranch in Oklahoma has to offer, so his relationship with them probably won’t be a marriage roadblock. How could they not be excited about the prospect of getting to spend more time riding ATVs and going swimming?

Gwen Stefani recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Blake Shelton “all the time,” so maybe the couple will eventually tie the knot on Blake’s secluded property in Oklahoma. If this does happen, it’s safe to say that Luke Bryan will be sitting with the rest of the wedding guests, not standing on the altar in front of Gwen and Blake.