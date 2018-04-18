Miranda Lambert Confirms Split From Anderson East And Avoids Blake Shelton At ACMs, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Miranda Lambert talks about her broken heart after winning while Anderson East chose to promote his tour instead of congratulating her.

Miranda Lambert may have just confirmed her split from Anderson East at the recent ACM Awards. Blake Shelton’s ex-wife attended the event on her own, but she doesn’t seem bothered not having a date that night as she faced her fans and the press with all smiles. According to Hollywood Life, the 34-year-old singer and the 29-year-old blues musician ended their relationship earlier this year that’s why she attended the prestigious music awards solo.

Miranda and Anderson haven’t officially announced their split, but her solo appearance is allegedly her way of letting everyone know that they have called it quits. The pair confirmed their relationship back in 2016 when they attended the ACM Awards together. Lambert also had her boyfriend East by her side at the CMA Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Unfortunately, Miranda Lambert had to face everyone on her own this time, including Blake Shelton who also attended the ACMs with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Fans were eager to see the exes bump into each other or share the stage, but she was able to avoid an awkward run-in with her former husband.

During Miranda’s acceptance speech for Song of the Year award, she hinted her split from Anderson. She thanked her fans for sharing her broken heart, which some claim was a bit awkward since Blake was also there at the event. However, Us claimed that The Voice coach and his girlfriend were backstage when she made the speech at the ACM Awards.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The song “Tin Man” was reportedly inspired by her divorce from Shelton, but Lambert may be dedicating her message to East since their breakup is still quite fresh. The two may have recently separated, but there is hope for reconciliation. According to Us, Miranda and Anderson could end up back together because the love is still there.

Despite the alleged split, the “Vice” hitmaker still hasn’t deleted her photos with her Bama boy on Instagram. Her last post of them together was in January before they began their tour. The “Satisfy Me” singer used to express how proud he was of his girlfriend’s achievement on Instagram. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to see Anderson East promote his Encore World Tour instead of congratulating Miranda Lambert.