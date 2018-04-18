‘Greatest Royal Rumble’: WWE Hall Of Famer, Two More Ex-Champions Among Surprise Entries, Per ‘Wrestling News’

Three former world champions, including a recently-inducted WWE Hall of Famer, will reportedly be taking part in the titular 50-man main event.

The card for the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia appears to be firming up, as more familiar names from the past have been spotted, including one of the members of WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2018, and two other wrestlers who won world championships with the company.

According to Wrestling News, the WWE Network’s splash page for the upcoming show might have spoiled a few surprise entries for the 50-man, over-the-top-rope battle royal that will serve as its main event. These include 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Mark Henry and The Great Khali, both of whom had previously held the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship belt. Also in the list of leaked entries is Rey Mysterio, who won two World Heavyweight titles and one WWE Championship, and has been widely rumored to be returning to the WWE since his surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble in January.

At the moment, the card for the Greatest Royal Rumble is still subject to change before the show takes place on April 27. But if all three potential surprise entrants do take part in the main event match, it won’t be their first reappearance on WWE programming in recent months. Aside from Henry’s Hall of Fame induction earlier this month and Mysterio’s participation in this year’s Royal Rumble, The Great Khali reappeared briefly at last July’s Battleground pay-per-view, where he assisted Jinder Mahal as he defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

Will Rey Mysterio return at the Greatest Royal Rumble? Will he rejoin the WWE roster? #RAW https://t.co/3XQg4vEpZ8 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) April 16, 2018

While WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly pulling out all stops and hiring big names from the past to help make the Greatest Royal Rumble live up to its name, there are a few legends and ex-champions who reportedly won’t be taking part in the show. According to Bodyslam.net’s Brad Shepard, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin declined an offer to appear at the event. Meanwhile, Sportskeeda reported that Kane was quietly pulled from the event after initially being advertised, and while no specific reason was confirmed, the publication noted that his removal might have been due to his upcoming political commitments. Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and is scheduled to take part in the Republican mayoral primaries on May 1, just four days after the Greatest Royal Rumble.