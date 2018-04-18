Melania Trump Wears $3,000 Carolina Herrera Dress, Holds Hands With Husband Amid Stormy Daniels Scandal

Melania Trump set aside the numerous allegations of infidelity against President Trump as she assists her husband in hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The first lady appeared cheerful as she held hands with her husband while wearing an elegant $3,000 Carolina Herrera dress and high heels, reports The Daily Mail.

The black and white cross front striped dress was matched with white high heels while President Trump opted for a dark suit with a blue and white striped tie.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went for a “friendship walk” with their spouses on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. This is the second time the 71-year-old President is hosting the Japanese Prime Minister at the resort.

Melania Trump seemed unfazed by the recent headlines surrounding the Stormy Daniels allegations and Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen facing off with federal prosecutors.

The first lady issued a statement on the passing of former first lady Barbara Bush. Melania described the late first lady, who passed at the age of 92, as a “woman of strength” and praised her dedicated service to the American people. You can read the full statement here.

Melania Trump sat next to Akie Abie at dinner and is expected to give the 55-year-old a tour of the historic mansion President Trump acquired in 1985.

Trump and Japan’s Shinzo Abe are expected to discuss trade issues and North Korea during the two-day summit. Shinzo Abe is currently facing his second-lowest approval rating since assuming office due to corruption allegations.

The first couples from the US and Japan then sat down to a dinner on Tuesday evening https://t.co/ccPELegg3p via @MailOnline — @lalauraru777 (@lalauraru777) April 18, 2018

Many reports have speculated on the state of Melania and Donald’s marriage amid multiple allegations of infidelity and sexual assault.

The 47-year-old has remained silent on the issues and has been focusing on her duties as the first lady. The former model recently had a listening session with children at the White House and visited the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Florida last month.

Melania Trump ‘Mirrors’ Donald For First Time Ever With Stripes & Holding Hands — Dissing Stormy? https://t.co/gVPh1SGEvb pic.twitter.com/lk8All2oXX — peter alexander (@carribablue) April 18, 2018

There have been rumors about a pending divorce; however, there has been no evidence about the first lady and President’s desire to end their marriage.

Donald Trump recently praised his third wife as exceptional in a birthday card and said the following, according to Newsweek.