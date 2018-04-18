WWE Superstar Shakeup 2018: A Complete List Of Superstars Who Were Drafted To ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’

The Superstar Shakeup 2018 saw some shocking transfers giving rise to endless possibilities of intriguing new as well as old feuds.

The anticipated Superstar Shakeup 2018 concluded on the last episode of SmackDown Live. After some unexpected drafts on Raw the previous night, SmackDown also lived up to the expectations. The Superstar Shakeup which is meant to change things around and create some new exciting rivalries may have achieved its goals.

The final tally of the superstars moving to the blue brand did not match up to the number of wrestlers who were transferred to Raw. This again gives rise to the question of whether superstars are traded for one another, or they are just drafted on either brand based on the plans of the WWE officials. A little clarity here could make things more interesting for the WWE Universe.

There were rumors of some major Raw superstars such as Finn Balor or Seth Rollins moving to the blue brand. While that may not have happened in the last episode of SmackDown, some impressive changes did take place in the Superstar Shakeup 2018, as reported by the Cageside Seats. Let us look at the list of superstars who were drafted to SmackDown.

Superstars who moved to SmackDown:

United States Champion Jeff Hardy

Samoa Joe

Big Cass

Asuka

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Cesaro

Sheamus

Sonya Deville

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Eric Young

Mandy Rose

Zelina Vega

Andrade Almas

R-Truth

The Miz

While there were some surprising omissions such as Sasha Banks or Bayley, who were speculated to be drafted on SmackDown, the blue brand received some incredible wrestlers. The talent on Team Blue is now truly versatile capable of making SmackDown the best WWE show. Raw was also not left behind in terms of talented wrestlers. Here is a list of wrestlers who were drafted to Raw as a part of Superstar Shakeup 2018.

Superstars who moved to Raw:

Jinder Mahal

Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler

Natalya

Bobby Roode

Baron Corbin

Riott Squad

Chad Gable

Zack Ryder

Mojo Rawley

Mike Kanellis

Sarah Logan

Liv Morgan

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Viktor

Konnor

The draft also saw several wrestlers from NXT getting the main roster call. Both brands look packed with incredible talents that are capable of displaying epic performances. The Superstar Shakeup 2018 will also provide an opportunity for the WWE officials to start as well as re-ignite old rivalries. WWE Universe can definitely look forward to some interesting matches such as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, and more.