Best Overlooked Movies Of 2017: ‘Comfort’ Review—The Best Romance Story You Haven’t Seen

In a year that gave us dozens of romantic movies, many of them with the same cookie-cutter design, ‘Comfort’ tells an original story that’s refreshing.

If you’re looking for the best movies of 2017, one title flew under the radar that viewers absolutely love, Comfort. With titles like The Big Sick, The Shape of Water, and A Ghost Story, some of the best romantic movies came out in 2017, and Comfort deserves to be on that list. Produced by Mark Heidelberger and written and directed by William Lu, the movie stars Chris Dinh, Julie Zhan, and Kelvin Han Yee. Currently available on Amazon, and streaming for free for Prime members, Comfort has a runtime of 105 minutes, and it currently has 4.9 out of 5 Stars from 16 reviews.

IMDb provides the premise for one of the best movies of 2017.

“A late-night courier boy agrees to pick up the feisty daughter of an important client. The two youngsters form a close connection and spend two nights exploring LA’s local foods scene while their romance blossoms.”

Chris Dinh portrays Cameron, a man who suffers from a rare condition that prevents him from being in the sunlight. Julie Zhan plays Cameron’s love interest, Jasmine, who is visiting from out of town. Cameron’s unique condition creates an equally unique premise for a romance flick. Unlike many romantic movies—an oversaturated genre with dozens of movies being released each year all sharing the same cookie-cutter design—Comfort breaks the tropes of the category and tells an original tale.

Zhan does a tremendous job of portraying Jasmine, and she gives the character depth and layers. As her relationship with Cameron unfolds on the screen, so does her relationship with her dad, Martin (Lee). The dynamics between Jasmine and her father feels very real, and the audience is likely to be as engrossed in their relationship as they are with the relationship between Jasmine and Cameron.

Late to the Party Productions

Dinh gives a solid performance as Cameron and does a great job using subtle nuances to give his character depth. Thanks to solid writing and convincing performances, the blossoming relationship between the young couple feels very real. The story unfolds beautifully all the way to the climax. The ending is one that will stay with viewers after the credits roll, and it concludes in a manner that most won’t see coming.

The movie has some stunning shots thanks to the direction and production of the filmmakers. Comfort captures an essence of L.A. that many people haven’t seen, and it equally captures the spirit of young love. If you’re looking for a generic romantic flick filled with the usual tropes, then keep looking. But if you’re a romantic or just someone who enjoys an uplifting story, looking for something original to watch, then look no further than Comfort.

With masterful production, direction, acting, and a unique storyline, Comfort is one of the best movies of 2017.