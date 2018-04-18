Kim Kardashian Goes Topless, Wearing Only Calvin Klein Underwear In Risqué Photo

Kim Kardashian made time for her sister Khloe earlier this week after she gave birth to her daughter amid Tristan Thompson cheating allegations. The 37-year-old model and reality TV star is back on vacation and opted to go topless in a sizzling photo shoot.

Kanye’s wife is wearing nothing but her Calvin Klein underwear while sitting in bed in an exotic location. The bedsheet barely covers her assets in the photo, which you can view below.

Kim Kardashian is wearing her hair in French braids wearing, and she wears a gold necklace as she clutches her leg.

See the photo here.

The Kardashians starred in the Spring 2018 campaign for Calvin Klein. Kim released the topless photo on her official website, which has a paywall, and the businesswoman discussed her favorite at-home spa treatments.

Kim is enjoying her holiday in Turks And Caicos with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The 37-year-old seems to have taken the risqué photo in her luxury hotel room on the island.

Kanye’s wife has posted several vacation photos, with the latest showing off her amazing abs in a Persian orange bikini. The snap shows off her cleavage as she poses next to a paddleboard.

The Keeping Upwith the Kardashian star revealed how she tones her curves to achieve her hour-glass figure. Kim revealed on Instagram that she was not happy with her body. In the caption of the vacation photo, Kim thanked her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara for helping her change her body.

The mother of three revealed that she trained 5 to 6 days per week for a whole year to reduce cellulite.

Kim Kardashian seems to have been motivated by the photos in April last year where she was seen wearing a bikini on the beach in Punta Mita, Mexico with noticeable cellulite. The reality TV star reacted to the photos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians later that year.

Kim initially reacted to the critics with a tweet calling her derriere “flawless,” and later claimed on The View that the photos in Mexico were Photoshopped to make her look “worse,” according to Business Insider.

Many body-shamed the reality tv star but it seemingly motivated her to train for her 2018 bikini body.