Toms Shoes And Disney Bring Forth The Disney Princess Collection That Will Take All Of Your Money [Photos]

They may not be glass slippers, but you're still going to want some of your very own.

Once again, Disney is making sure to stay on top of the biggest trends such as Millennial Pink items and designer Minnie ears, but there’s always more to come. Painted shoes have taken over in recent years and Toms is one of the ideal brands to use for your fashionable footwear. Now, Disney is taking full advantage of the partnership it has developed with Toms and has released a line of Disney Princess shoes that will have you wanting them all.

Painted Toms are a huge thing right now and Disney has noticed that on Etsy and other online stores. With that knowledge in the minds of their creative forces, they realized the only logical thing to do was to partner with the shoe company and bring forth some painted shoes of their own.

The good thing is that Disney doesn’t have to worry about copyright issues like many online sellers who wish to put the iconic characters on them.

Disney/Style gave all of the details in a new report on the Toms x Disney collection that will bring forth designs modeled after Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and many others. It’s going to be difficult to choose just one, though, and that may become an issue for the old wallet.

As you can see, wearing Cinderella’s glass slipper may not be overly feasible or possible, but you can have a pair of Toms with them painted on.

Some of the truly classic and iconic characters from the vaults of Disney are having their day in the sun or on the shoes of many. These Toms will feature some of the most famous Disney Princesses and that does include the first ever…Snow White.

Sleeping Beauty and the three fairies are also going to have their space on pairs of Toms, and this is likely only the beginning. This summer, fans will be able to pick up these shoes in phases as they’re released on the official Toms website.

June 21 – Cinderella, Gus, and Jaq

July – Sleeping Beauty and her fairy godmothers

Aug. 23 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The Disney Princesses may already have a lot of merchandise devoted to them, but true fans will never be able to get enough of it. Taking the famous members of royalty and having them adorn painted shoes from Toms is one of the best things imaginable, and Disney was smart to take advantage of the hot trend. The best thing is that shoes won’t ever really go out of style and Disney has plenty of material to put on new pairs of Toms which will make them popular for a very long time.