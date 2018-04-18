Comic Movies: ‘Blackhawk’ To Be Produced And Perhaps Directed By Steven Spielberg, His First DC Comics Movie

Alongside ‘West Side Story’ and the fifth ‘Indiana Jones,’ Steven Spielberg has taken on another project, his first DC movie.

Comic book movies continue to be one of the most popular genres in pop culture. Though Marvel certainly hosts some of the most popular comic movies of all time—with titles like Captain America, Thor, Avengers and the like—other companies have seen their share of comic book successes coming to life on the big screen, like DC Comics. With the famed Dark Knight trilogy far behind them, and with the exception of Wonder Woman, most of the current DC movies have not been received well; Suicide Squad, Batman v. Superman, and Justice League all received abysmal reviews by both critics and audiences alike. And most pundits aren’t holding their breath for Aquaman. But DC just got some good news, and DC comic fans may have hope yet for one of their next big projects.

As Deadline reported, Steven Spielberg is set to produce his first DC film, Blackhawk. The article also stated that Warner Bros. has their eye on Spielberg to also direct the movie under his Amblin banner. Spielberg spoke about his excitement for this new project.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen. They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

With dozens of blockbuster titles by Spielberg being released the last few decades—movies like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Jurassic Park, Lincoln, and most recently, Ready Player One—Spielberg is considered one of the all-time best filmmakers. He is currently working on West Side Story and the fifth addition to the Indiana Jones franchise.

A master storyteller and presenter, Spielberg has an uncanny knack for taking a story on paper and, not only bringing it to life, making it larger than life. And the talented filmmaker will certainly have a lot to play with in Blackhawk. The Blackhawk Squadron, or The Blackhawks informally, are a small team consisting of World War II pilots led by their leader, Blackhawk.

THIS JUST IN: Steven Spielberg is teaming with writer David Koepp (Jurassic World, Indiana Jones) on a DC movie based on the WWII comic BLACKHAWK. Spielberg goes DC! pic.twitter.com/f7r9PuRc9A — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 17, 2018

Like most comic book factions, members of the Blackhawks have changed through the years. Though it is rumored that Sameer, Charlie, and Chief are Blackhawks in Wonder Woman, the team hasn’t really been portrayed on the big screen. With little preconceived notions, this gives the filmmakers tons of room to play with. With a plethora of past storylines and villains in the Blackhawk comics, it’ll be interesting to see the story that the movie will tell.