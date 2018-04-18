Barbara Bush Has Died At 92 — Years Ago She Faced A Death That Was More Painful Than Facing Her Own

While an earlier report of her death was a hoax, it is now confirmed that Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92 at home and surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara Bush has died at her home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her family and, most importantly, the love of her life, George H. W. Bush, according to ABC News. Her death came shortly after reports indicated she had opted to stay at home for “comfort care” instead of staying in the hospital and continuing treatment for her health problems.

Barbara Bush was born Barbara Pierce on June 8, 1925, in New York City, but she was raised in Rye, New York. She was the youngest of three children born to her parents Marvin and Pauline Pierce. The Washington Post suggests that the former first lady has already faced a death more painful than her own when she lost her daughter back in 1953.

Not long after Barbara and George Bush moved to Midland, Texas, to get into the oil business, their life went into turmoil. The only daughter of the couple, who was usually full of energy, was complaining about being tired. The 3-year-old was just not herself and the young couple took her to the pediatrician.

The diagnosis for Robin Bush was “shockingly abrupt,” according to the Washington Post. The much-doted-on only girl in the Bush family had leukemia. When the doctor told this to George and Barbara, this was a word neither had heard before. But they soon learned the seriousness of this diagnosis.

Barbara and George had taken their daughter to the doctor with a complaint of fatigue and they were given the advice to take their child home to die.

Ed Kolenovsky / AP Images

They were told to take her home, tell no one, and make her as comfortable as possible. It was suggested that they “let her gently slip away.” Barbara wrote in he memoir how the doctor told them that their daughter’s death would happen very quickly.

They did not heed the doctor’s advice; instead, they went to stay in New York where they fought the death sentence handed to their daughter. With their daughter in a hospital that was a leading cancer treatment center of the time, they held out hope.

Pat Wellenbach / AP Images

Robin Bush was in the hospital for seven months being treated with regular blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants. Barbara wrote how for one last time she combed her daughter’s hair and “held our precious little girl,” as Robin died that October in the hospital.

Their little girl was able to take one last trip to Maine for a family vacation the summer before she died to see her brothers one last time. The Bush boys had no idea their sister was about to leave this Earth. This was a death that Barbara faced which was worse than facing her own, suggests the Washington Post.

Barbra and George gave their daughter’s body over to medical research and then she was buried in a family plot in Greenwich, Connecticut.