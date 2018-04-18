‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Samwell Tarly Is The ‘Prince That Was Promised’

Could Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen be knocked out of the lead by Samwell Tarly?

Now, we all love a great Game of Thrones theory, don’t we? The latest one, as reported by Esquire, gives the theory that neither Jon Snow (Kit Harington) nor Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is the prophesied “Prince That Was Promised.” Instead, one of the least likely characters in the Game of Thrones universe is Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).

This theory is not a new one, with Game of Thrones fans discussing it on Reddit prior to Esquire taking it on board. But, here’s the premise.

In Game of Thrones, there is a mythical hero called the Prince That Was Promised (also known as Azor Ahai). Over the years, there have been many who thought they filled this role — or suspected who it was. Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), along with others descended from the Targaryen line have considered themselves potential suitors for the role. Melisande (Carice van Houten) originally also thought Stannis was the one. However, after he died, she turned to Jon Snow as her guess for the position. Considering Daenerys has managed to raise dragons, she is also a hot contender.

So, where does Samwell Tarly fit into all of this?

According to this Game of Thrones theory, Samwell Tarly might actually be a secret son of Rhaegar and Elia Martell. Elia was Rhaegar’s first wife. However, the marriage was annulled. The theory indicates that Varys (Conleth Hill) smuggled the child to safety and pledged him to a stout Targaryen supporter, Lord Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner).

This theory is based on the fact Samwell Tarly seems to be out of character for the family and has a personality that fits how Elia has been described. However, if this were true, it is likely Randyll would pay more attention to the Prince That Was Promised than what viewers have seen him display so far towards Samwell in Game of Thrones.

Although, for fans of Harry Potter, perhaps a comparison can be made between Samwell Tarly and Neville Longbottom, who could have just as easily been the prophesied chosen one in that series but lucked out to Harry Potter. If this is the case, perhaps the Prince That Was Promised in Game of Thrones is more malleable than first thought. And, if we are following the Harry Potter analogy, perhaps Samwell Tarly will be the third head of the dragon and will help Jon and Daenerys save Westeros.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into the final season of Game of Thrones to find out if this theory is correct or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019.