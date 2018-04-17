Amal Clooney Wears Daring Red Corset That Flaunts Her Tiny Waist

Amal Clooney goes bold in a red corset that shows off her post-baby body.

Amal Clooney wore a daring red corset that flaunted her tiny waist. She was photographed in her head-turning outfit in New York City on Monday night. In Style reports that Clooney was on her way to a party at Anna Wintour’s home when she was seen wearing the corset ensemble with a pair of black pants.

The bright red corset was made of lace and had a boned bustier. It had straps with the sleeves beginning midway down her arm. The corset had a plunging neckline and bared her shoulders. It had a long train that hit her calves. According to the report, Amal looked like an “IRL superhero.” Her stylish piece was teamed with black jeans. She finished the look with a pair of black boots and a black clutch. Her long brunette hair cascaded down her shoulders. George Clooney’s wife matched red lipstick with her outfit.

Amal Clooney gave birth to twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. She looks amazing and hasn’t skipped a beat in her fashion choices. As PopSugar reports, the attorney and human rights activist has an enviable wardrobe and footwear collection. The “red carpet princess” can wear any designer she pleases. A few that come to mind are a light lavender Atelier Versace and a vintage Bill Blass gown.

Amal Clooney bares tiny post-twins waist in superhero inspired corset at Anna Wintour partyhttps://t.co/ylSRKR98BV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 17, 2018

The 40-year-old went for a bold look with the red corset top but didn’t sacrifice class. It showed just the right amount of skin without revealing too much.

E! Online reports that Amal Clooney isn’t the only celebrity opting for the corset look. Undergarments are fast becoming fashion statements among the likes of Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Munn, and Hailey Baldwin. The trend of showing off bras, slips, and hints of underwear is getting more prevalent as famous stars walk the red carpet or attend swanky parties.

Amal Clooney is known for her smart, tailored, and sophisticated style. She exudes the sleek look of a professional in the legal world while modeling extravagant gowns at glitzy events as the wife of a Hollywood star. The red corset was definitely a fashion risk Clooney took and it was a hit.