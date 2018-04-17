‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Says He Wouldn’t Pass A Drug Test, Reports ‘In Touch’

Ryan Edwards opens up on life post-rehab.

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards appeared on the reunion show this week and fans were very interested to hear what he had to say about his rehab stay, his marriage to Mackenzie Standifer, relationship with the mother of his child, Maci Bookout, and his sobriety.

According to an April 17 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Ryan Edwards took the stage during the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion to discuss all of the topics with the show’s host, Dr. Drew Pinsky. During his time on the stage, Ryan revealed that Maci had wanted him to take a hair follicle test to prove that he was staying away from drugs, namely his drug of choice, heroin.

When he was asked why he hasn’t taken the hair follicle test yet, Ryan Edwards revealed to Dr. Drew that he knows he wouldn’t pass the drug screening. However, the Teen Mom OG dad did reveal that he would be willing to take a urine test to prove he’s drug-free. It seems that drugs can be detected in a person’s hair for a longer amount of time than in their urine.

Currently, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout still have a rocky co-parenting relationship. Maci does not want her son Bentley to be alone with Ryan due to his history with drugs. Bookout has demanded that Edwards take drug tests in order to spend time with Bentley. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Ryan was filmed driving under the influence during the previous season of the show. In the scary clip, he was seen slurring his words, swerving, and even falling asleep behind the wheel. After the footage aired, Edwards revealed that he had gone to rehab and later admitted he had been using heroin.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Jan 20, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

Ryan spent less than a month in rehab before returning home to Tennessee. He was supposed to follow up with a therapist but hasn’t made that a priority. When Dr. Drew asked the Teen Mom OG star about why he has not found a therapist, Edwards revealed that it was “hard” to find a counselor that would see him, because of the fact that he is on reality TV.

“It’s honestly hard to find a counselor because of this TV show. [A counselor] was like, ‘I’m not gonna see you because I don’t think the TV show and you are a good idea.”

Fans can see more of Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights on MTV.