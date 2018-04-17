WWE Raw Champion Backstage At SmackDown Tapings, According To PWInsiderWWE Raw Champion Backstage At 'SmackDown Live' Tapings

The WWE Superstar Shakeup continues tonight on 'SmackDown Live.'

The WWE is in the middle of their 2018 Superstar Shakeup, and tonight they conclude things on SmackDown Live. As the Inquisitr previously reported, 20 superstars from SmackDown went to Monday Night Raw last night, including Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and the United States Champion Jinder Mahal. The first wrestler introduced was Mahal, who came out demanding respect. As a result, Kurt Angle put him in action with the title on the line. Jeff Hardy came out and won the match and the title. That made most WWE fans expect either Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins or new United States Champion Jeff Hardy to switch brands tonight. According to PWInsider, it was Hardy who was spotted backstage at SmackDown Live for today’s tapings.

Jeff Hardy And SmackDown Live

While Jeff Hardy made his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 just over one year ago, he spent most of 2018 on the sidelines with an injury. In September of 2017, Hardy suffered a shoulder injury and the match on Monday Night Raw last night was his first back since that event.

Ironically, when Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE with his brother Matt, the two won the WWE Raw tag team titles in their first match back. Now, in his first match back from injury, Hardy is a champion again. If the rumors are true, and he is backstage at SmackDown Live to be the latest Superstar Shakeup move, he will return to where he enjoyed his greatest success.

While most fans know him from tag team wrestling, where he won eight tag team titles in the WWE with his brother, Jeff Hardy is also a two-time WWE world heavyweight champion — and he accomplished that as a member of the SmackDown brand.

George Napolitano / AP Images

Other Possible WWE Superstar Shakeup Moves

With 20 stars moving to Monday Night Raw last night, there will have to be some major moves tonight to even out the rosters again. There are some stars that have been ruled out for now. Monday Night Raw is sending many of its wrestlers to South Africa, and they left today.

Those names include Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Sheamus, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks, according to Wrestling Inc. The reason those WWE superstars were listed is that they have photos on social media showing them traveling.

Other Monday Night Raw names advertised for the trip include Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Asuka, Bayley, Titus O’Neil, and Bray Wyatt. It should be noted that many wrestlers traded last night were not on Raw but were shown in graphics, so these names could still end up moving.

With Seth Rollins in South Africa and Jeff Hardy backstage at SmackDown Live, it looks like the United States title will not change brands after all.

WWE superstars not on the tour that could move in the Superstar Shakeup tonight include Matt Hardy, Elias, The Revival, The Good Brothers, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Goldust, Rhyno, Heath Slater, and Curt Hawkins. Wrestling Inc. also reports that Dave Meltzer believes that Sanity and Velveteen Dream could also make a move to the main roster from NXT.