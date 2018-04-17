Free ‘Monster Hunter: World’ Update Adds 16-Player Siege Mission, Quality Of Life Changes

Battle the new Kulve Taroth to unlock new hunter and palico armor.

On Thursday, a new patch for Monster Hunter: World will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The free update will introduce a new monster, area, and quality of life changes to the game. Players will be able to battle Kulve Taroth in the Caverns of El Dorado by picking up a new 16-player Siege mission.

The Kulve Taroth Siege mission will be available for a limited time after the Spring Blossom Fest ends. An entire Gathering Hub of 16 players can tackle the quest together. In groups of four, each team will work to break off pieces from the golden elder dragon. All progress by these players is shared during the Siege as they work in tandem to repel the new Monster Hunter: World beast.

According to the blog on the Capcom website, items dropped by the Kulve Taroth can be used to make new hunter and palico armor at the Smithy. Kulve Taroth is known for hoarding treasures including weapons. The weapon types and their statistics “are entirely up to fate,” though. Although the Siege mission will only be available for a limited time, it will return at a later date like other events in Monster Hunter: World.

In addition to the new Siege mission, the second free title update will also go live later this week. On April 19, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will need to download the patch, around 1.2 gigabytes, before they can start playing.

Capcom

The patch makes several quality of life changes to Monster Hunter: World. A new option to increase text size will be available. Players will finally be able to sort investigations and cultivate ivy at the Botanical Research station. They will even be able to sell all trade-in items simultaneously.

Full patch notes for the update can be found on the game’s official website. A number of bug fixes and balance changes are also part of the patch. Players will no longer be removed from squads after 30 days of inactivity, and Flash Pods will be less effective when used on Tempered Monsters.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, the update will also introduce a way for players to unlock layered armor. The appearance of layered armor is shown instead of a player’s equipped gear. Even though the patch will add a way for players to earn layered armor, existing armor created by the Smithy still cannot be used as layered armor at this time.

The co-op title updates often with new events, free patches, and collaboration events. As the Inquisitr reported, a new event will begin soon that lets players unlock Devil May Cry items in Monster Hunter: World.