Daytime Emmy Award Leading Ladies Do Lunch: Top Soap Actresses Share Laughs At Annual Nominee Luncheon

The top ladies of daytime spent a fun afternoon together celebrating their Daytime Emmy Award nominations ahead of the big show coming up on April 29.

The competition for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards is fierce this year, but the women nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series recently got together to show that it’s not all intensity and conflict. There is a tradition that the leading actress nominees get together for lunch each year after the nominations are revealed, and it’s always hosted by the prior year’s winner. The 2018 crew hit the A.O.C. Wine Bar and Restaurant in Los Angeles this week, and they had plenty of photos to share with fans.

As SheKnows Soaps notes, the five nominees in the 2018 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for the Daytime Emmy Awards are General Hospital stars Laura Wright, Nancy Lee Grahn, and Maura West, along with Young and Restless star Eileen Davidson and Days of Our Lives actress Marci Miller. Gina Tognoni of Young and Restless hosted, as she won the award last time, and unfortunately, Bold and Beautiful was left out of the fun for this one.

The ladies shared various photos from their luncheon on their social media pages, and it looks as if fun was had by all. Tognoni shared a shot of all six ladies together, noting that they were all beauties from the inside out. Young and the Restless star Davidson retweeted Gina’s post, and General Hospital’s West tweeted that it was a wonderful chance to connect with incredible women whom she celebrates each day.

Days of Our Lives star Miller, the soap newcomer of the bunch, said via Instagram that she teared up a couple of times and praised her fellow nominees for their hearts of gold, talent, passion, and intelligence. DOOL actress Marci noted that she is grateful for the opportunity to be with them, adding that she’s a lucky gal.

General Hospital star Grahn shared several photos from the luncheon via her social media pages, and it’s obvious that the lunch was filled with laughs, wine, dessert, and fun. Which of these daytime ladies will win their category when the Daytime Emmy Awards are held on Sunday, April 29? This one is definitely a tough call, and soap fans cannot wait to see whether it’s Nancy Lee Grahn, Maura West, Eileen Davidson, Marci Miller, or Laura Wright who takes home the win.