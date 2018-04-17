Jenna Bush Hager Calls Barbara Bush A ‘Fighter’ As Many Reflect On Her Love For George Bush 72 Years Later

As her health declines, loved ones are remembering former First Lady Barbara Bush for the amazing woman she is.

Although the public has a lot of opinions and love for former First Lady Barbara Bush, nobody knows her quite like her family, including granddaughter and Today Show personality Jenna Bush Hager.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 92-year-old’s health is declining, and she has decided against further treatment, opting to spend her last days in her Houston, Texas, home instead of in a hospital. Bush has reportedly been battling a number of issues, including heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Prior to Easter, it was reported that Bush had also experienced trouble breathing.

But as news of her poor health spreads, many are taking time to speak out about Barbara, including her granddaughter Jenna. On the Today show yesterday, the anchor spoke about her grandmother in front of the camera, calling her a “fighter” and an “enforcer.”

The 36-year-old also thanked fans for the outpouring of love that the family has received over the past few days before stating that the world is better because her grandmother is in it.

And though it seems like she has not seen her in person over the past few days, Bush Hager stated that she and her twin sister, Barbara, spoke to their grandmother on the phone over the weekend.

Barbara Bush is ‘alert’, talking — and enjoyed a glass of bourbon https://t.co/8lYUSbdzJ0 pic.twitter.com/dSo7vC22QO — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 17, 2018

While she seeks comfort at her home in Dallas, many cannot help but reflect on the beautiful relationship that Barbara had with her husband, George H.W. Bush. In an article on her alma matter’s (Smith College) news publication, Barbara confessed that she is still old and still “in love” with the man that she married 72 years ago.

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I’m still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

In a post over the summer, Former President George H.W. Bush shared a sweet tweet, wishing his wife “Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY” a happy birthday before stating that he is the “luckiest guy” in the world. That particular tweet gained a ton of attention, with over 53,000 favorites and 7,700 retweets.

Many fans applauded the former first couple for a love that has endured over so many years.

“Still sweet on your best girl. Love it,” one fan commented.

“And I know she feels the same! You two are too cute,” another fan added.

Though we may not know how many days she has left, one thing is for sure — her husband, George, will be by her side every step of the way.