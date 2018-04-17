Nikki Bella Ended Engagement To John Cena Because She Didn’t Want A ‘Pity’ Husband, According To ‘People’

An insider says the ‘Total Bellas’ star broke things off when it was obvious her fiance didn’t want the same things as she did.

Nikki Bella is the one who pulled the plug on her planned wedding to John Cena, at least according to a source for People. Bella, who was reportedly willing to give up her dreams of motherhood for the man she loved, broke off her engagement to Cena just weeks before their planned destination wedding. Nikki Bella and John Cena had planned to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico.

Many fans assumed it was John Cena who got cold feet and put the kibosh on the couple’s wedding plans — the previously married WWE star had long been vocal about his reluctance to ever marry again — but an insider told People it was Nikki Bella who ultimately ended things over Cena’s attitude about marriage and kids. The source said Cena convinced Bella he was a changed man when he proposed to her on live TV as millions of Wrestlemania 33 fans watched last summer, and that she turned a blind eye to his true feelings about marriage because she was in love.

Nikki was even prepared to give up her dream of having kids because she knew John didn’t want them. A few years ago, the couple butted heads on the subject on an episode of the reality show Total Divas when John Cena point-blank told his longtime love that he doesn’t ever want to be a father.

While Nikki was willing to give up motherhood for her man, in the end, it was John Cena’s alleged attitude about marriage that did the couple in.

The source told People, “John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her. [Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

A separate source told Us Weekly that while Nikki Bella is not happy about her split from Cena, she is also “not devastated” about parting ways with him after six years together. Cena, however, reportedly is “a mess” over the breakup.

“She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship,” the Us Weekly insider said of Nikki Bella. “John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

Nikki Bella and John Cena announced their split on social media earlier this week. Since that time, Bella has been mostly quiet, but Cena posted a poetry quote by Walt Whitman that said, “We were together. I forget the rest.” John also posted a meme that said, “Worst day ever.”

