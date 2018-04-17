Carrie Underwood Was Allegedly ‘Terrified’ Of Showing Her Face Scars At ACM Awards, Reports ‘People’

Did Carrie Underwood look different at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Carrie Underwood was allegedly left feeling “terrified” of stepping back into the spotlight at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15, according to a new report by People. The site is claiming that Carrie – who hadn’t attended a public event in around six months after falling and breaking her wrist in addition to getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face – was visibly “shaken” as she returned to the stage.

Carrie was noticeably absent from the red carpet at the event, though she did take to the stage to perform her emotional new single, “Cry Pretty,” for the very first time.

It’s not clear if she ever intended to pose for the cameras as she has prior to the award show for more than a decade. However, People is now reporting that the mom of one purposefully skipped the red carpet arrival because she didn’t want to speak to the press.

The insider alleged, “She ended up skipping the red carpet because she didn’t want to be bombarded with questions about the accident.”

The source added that she was also scared of people seeing her scars up close for the first time.

“It’s the most shaken anyone has ever seen her… this whole ordeal,” said the source close to the star, who looks as stunning as ever following her fall. “She was terrified of people seeing the scars.”

However, as the site noted, many fans didn’t notice any changes to Underwood’s face as she made her first award show performance since her fall in November, with many writing across social media that Isaiah’s mom looked as beautiful and flawless as ever as she made her way back into the spotlight.

Carrie hasn’t officially spoken out about her big night at the ACM’s to press or on social media, though as the Inquisitr previously reported, she became visibly emotional at a few points during the night.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer appeared on stage with glitter under her eyes to look like tears as she sang, but also got teary-eyed herself while performing the song “Cry Pretty” and after accepting her award with Keith Urban for Vocal Event of the Year for their 2016 duet, “The Fighter.”

She then told the crowd as the duo hit the stage and accepted the award together, “Thank you for having me. I’m still shaking right now.”

Her appearance at the awards after several months away recovering gained a whole lot of praise from a number of her fellow country stars.

One of Underwood’s biggest supporters was ACM Awards host Reba McEntire, who touched on the difficult time the star has had over the past few months while speaking to Entertainment Tonight following the show.

“I’m very proud of Carrie. She’s gone through a lot, and I am proud that she’s back on the stage again,” Reba said when asked about Underwood’s big comeback. “She’s a tremendous vocalist, incredible – got legs to die for – but she’s an incredible vocalist.”

Carrie Underwood’s new single “Cry Pretty” is available now with a new as-yet-untitled album expected to follow later this year.