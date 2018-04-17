Sandy Hook Parents Sue Alex Jones In Defamation Lawsuit Seeking Restitution From ‘InfoWars’ And Others

Alex Jones finds himself once again in hot water regarding his theory that the Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax.

Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is no stranger to controversy. The outspoken host is once again under fire over his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and then shot himself in the head when officials arrived at the scene. As HuffPost reported, Alex Jones has repeatedly claimed that this travesty was a hoax.

But some parents are now taking action against Jones. As Newsweek reported, Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, parents of 6-year-old Noah who was killed at Sandy Hook, and Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old victim Jesse Heslin, have filed a lawsuit against Alex Jones for his claims that the school shooting was a hoax and that the victims were actors.

The parents are seeking more than $1 million in damages from Jones, InfoWars, InfoWars reporter Owen Shroyer, and Free Speech Systems LLC. The lawsuit claims that the parents received death threats because of the repeated lies that are being spread about the shooting.

In the video below from June of 2017, Megyn Kelly interviewed Alex Jones on NBC and confronted him about his statements that the Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. In the segment, the footage shows Neil Heslin describing holding his son with a bullet hole through his head. Kelly confronted Jones about calling this horrific shooting a hoax, and Jones danced around the subject and said he often plays “devil’s advocate.”

Neil Heslin holds a picture of him with Jesse as he testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee February 27, 2013. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Megan Kelly says she asked numerous times about what he currently believes on the Sandy Hook School shooting and that he never completely disavowed his previous statements that it was a hoax. He did say that he tends to believe that kids did die there that day, but that if you look at all the other evidence, he can understand why some people believe no one died there. Kelly pointed out that there was no evidence from “the other side.”

HuffPost reported that the attorney representing the parents suing Alex Jones, Mark Bankston, is involved in another suit against Jones. That lawsuit is by 34-year-old Marcel Fontaine, who was incorrectly identified on the InfoWars website as the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.