Matt Lauer ‘Planning His Comeback’: Former ‘Today’ Host Seen In Manhattan, Reports ‘Vanity Fair’

His marriage to Annette Roque reportedly over, Lauer's friends share that he is 'ready to restart his life,' according to 'Page Six.'

Matt Lauer is “planning his comeback,” claims Vanity Fair. The former Today show host was recently seen in Manhattan after months of hiding in the Hamptons. Now, the belief is that Lauer wants to revive his career.

With his marriage to former Victoria’s Secret catalog model Annette Roque reportedly over, Page Six reports that Lauer’s friends share that he is “ready to restart his life.”

“Lauer is said to be testing the waters for a public comeback by coming out of hiding from his Hamptons home. With his marriage to Annette Roque now over, he’s ready to restart his life, pals say.”

Just as they reported on Monday, Page Six has long reported insights from unidentified insiders that Matt Lauer is staging a comeback. This comeback idea has come in all forms, including Lauer allegedly creating a production company on the West Coast.

Yet, in contrast, his former Today colleagues have not confirmed any sort of comeback.

Lauer’s former Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, along with his replacement, Hoda Kotb, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what Lauer was doing now.

When asked whether Lauer was staging a comeback, Guthrie confessed that she had “no idea” whether this was in his plans. She advised ET that Lauer was “focused on family right now.”

Kotb agreed with Guthrie, stating that she thought his family was his focus. She also stated that she thought work was not on the “forefront of his mind.”

Based on what both women revealed, it does not sound like Matt Lauer discussed his next possible career step with either woman. This could mean they were not privy to this information or that he has no plans for a comeback in the first place.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, both women have been very open about staying in touch with their former colleague, despite the “complex” situation they find themselves in.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have admitted that Lauer has been a good friend, yet they cannot ignore the shocking allegations made by their junior colleagues that ultimately led to his firing.

Now that his marriage to Annette Roque is reportedly over — Lauer has reportedly moved out of the family home — he may not get the opportunity to dedicate his time to this family.

A comeback for Matt Lauer might be easier said than done https://t.co/ktz1QZBdaK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 17, 2018

For over a year, Lauer has been trying to sell one property in the Hamptons, and he recently listed his luxurious Manhattan apartment. He may now possibly feel that his career is something he does have some control over, and perhaps he is working on his next career step.

While it could be assumed that he would feel comfortable in revealing his future career plans with these two women who have remained close to him, perhaps Lauer has not shared any comeback plans, as he does want not them to be revealed to his former employer. Alternatively, perhaps a comeback has never been in the cards.