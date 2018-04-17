‘Roseanne’ Revival: Here’s Your First Look At The Return Of Estelle Parsons As Bev Harris

The veteran actress reprises her role as Roseanne and Jackie's outrageous mom on the ABC reboot.

Roseanne fans will get a double dose of nostalgia this week. The upcoming episode of the Roseanne revival, titled “Darlene v. David,” will feature the return of Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons as David Healy and Beverly Harris, respectively. And while Galecki will only appear in one episode of the ABC reboot, fans will see a bit more of Bev, the overbearing mom of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons guest-starred as Beverly Harris on over 60 episodes of Roseanne from 1989 to 1997. In an especially memorable episode from the original series, Estelle’s character was seen getting arrested for DUI. Twenty years later, it seems she hasn’t managed to stay out of trouble, despite the fact that Parsons is now 90-years-old.

In the “Darlene v. David” episode, Bev Harris turns up at the Conner home after being booted from her retirement home for her naughty behavior. In the sneak peek Roseanne clip below, you can see Estelle Parsons’ character explaining exactly why she got booted from her nursing home — and the hilarious reason is probably not what you would expect. While Grandma Bev shows up just in time to celebrate her great-granddaughter Harris’ (Emma Kenney) birthday, the reason for her unexpected ousting is something you’d only see on Roseanne. Take a look at the sneak peek scene below.

In addition to her bombshell arrival at the Conner home in the “Darlene v. David” episode, a synopsis posted by the Futon Critic reveals that Estelle Parsons will guest star in a future Roseanne episode titled “No Country for Old Women.”

The synopsis reads as follows.

“After Beverly gets kicked out of the nursing home, Roseanne and Jackie fight over who will take care of their mother. Meanwhile, Mark’s creative touch with building a birdhouse for Dan’s customer is more than Dan can handle, but Darlene defends her son.”

In the sneak peek promotional photos released by ABC, Beverly Harris is seen greeting her daughter Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), having what looks like a heart-to-heart chat with her and possibly trying to escape out a window.

Greg Gayne / ABC

While she has only taken on sporadic acting roles over the past decade, it’s no surprise that Estelle Parsons agreed to reprise her role as Bev on the Roseanne reboot. In a previous interview with the New York Daily News, Parsons said she adores her character.

“I love her,” Parsons said in 1996. “I don’t know how they invented her. The writers on the show, they just love me. They’ve been able to watch me in the role and create this crazy woman. They have given me such a fun character to work with…When you play parts beyond middle age, so often people are written as settled, instead of being open to new experiences. She’s open to new experiences and does all these senior citizen things with this enormous sense of adventure.”

You can see Estelle Parsons in a classic scene from the original Roseanne series below.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.