’90 Day Fiance’ Shocker: Jorge Is Spotted Filming For The New Season Without Anfisa – Have They Split Up?

Jorge Nava is best known for his tempestuous relationship with Anfisa Arkhipchenko on '90 Day Fiance.'

If there’s one couple that has become famous — or infamous — as a result of 90 Day Fiance, it’s Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The couple, who were also featured on the spin-off show, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, left the state of their relationship in flux. Many fans of the show were, in fact, questioning whether the couple that everyone loved to hate would, in fact, be still together for another season.

But a recent report from In Touch Weekly suggests that the 90 Day Fiance stars may, in fact, no longer be together, as Jorge was recently spotted filming for the new season without Anfisa.

A fan recently snapped a picture of Jorge in a restaurant with one of the show’s producers without Anfisa in tow.

This led many to speculate that the two had finally ended their marriage.

Fans of the show are, no doubt, familiar with the story of Jorge and Anfisa — and Anfisa was disliked for good reason. Anfisa made clear, throughout the filming of her season of the show, that she was only attracted to Jorge because of how “rich” he claimed to be. It was only after they got married that Anfisa realized that not only was Jorge not as rich as he claimed to be, but he also got most of his money through ill-gotten gains.

Because of this, the couple considered signing a “post-nuptial” agreement and even went so far as to go in front of a lawyer to execute the contract. Unfortunately, the signing didn’t go well, and it culminated with Anfisa physically striking Jorge in the lawyer’s office.

At the end of the season — and during the 90 Day Fiance tell-all — Jorge revealed that he was “extremely disappointed” in his wife and what she’d done for a living while they were separated. Jorge was extremely cold and distant towards Anfisa, and this led to even more speculation about the state of their marriage.

For now, however, both Jorge and Anfisa have released a statement saying that they are, in fact, still married.

No word, though, on when the new season of 90 Day Fiance will air, or what Jorge is doing on the show with or without Anfisa.