Stormy Daniels Reveals Sketch Of Man She Says Threatened Her On Behalf Of Trump [Photo]

Stormy Daniels has released a composite sketch of a man who she claims threatened her in 2011 on behalf of Donald Trump.

The adult actress released the sketch during an appearance on The View and described the man to be between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet with a lean and fit frame in his 30s or 40s, reports CNN.

The adult actress says the sketch looks exactly like the person she remembers threatening her.

During her CBS 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels stated that she will be able to identify the mystery man if she ever sees him again.

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) said that the man approached her in a parking lot when she was going to a fitness class with her then-infant daughter. While she was getting items out of her car, Daniels alleges that the man in the sketch told her “leave Trump alone, forget the story.”

The 39-year-old claimed the man also threatened her daughter.

When asked by one of The View’s host why she didn’t go to the police when she was threatened. Daniels said she didn’t want to reveal that she had a one-night stand with Donald Trump for two reasons.

The adult actress said she was afraid and didn’t want her family to find out that way. Furthermore, she had not told her husband at the time about the alleged affair.

Stormy Daniels releases a composite sketch of the man she alleges threatened her in 2011 and is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the perpetrator https://t.co/MfBqVaEkdj pic.twitter.com/DFeEWXupeO — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2018

Daniels stated that one of the reasons she remembers the unidentified man who threatened her was because he was handsome.

Stormy Daniels shares why she initially didn't speak out about being allegedly threatened: "I didn't tell my husband at the time, I was embarrassed … I didn't want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put my daughter in danger." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/uMAqeMvxUR — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced that people could email any information on the man in the sketch to IDthethug@gmail.com.

Forensic artist Lois Gibson, who Stormy Daniels described the man to, holds the 2017 Guinness World Record for most identifications by a forensic artist.

The sketch comes amid a legal battle between the adult actress, Donald Trump, and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, stemming from his $130,000 payment to Ms. Daniels.

The FBI raided Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room, and he is currently facing off with federal prosecutors over the emails, tax records, and business records seized in the raid.

It is yet to be determined if the mystery man has any connection to Michael Cohen or President Trump.