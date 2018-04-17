Rita Ora Wears Strapless Bathing Suit On Break In France

Rita Ora shows off strapless, high-cut swimsuit while on 'working' break in Nice, France.

Rita Ora wowed in a bathing suit and daisy dukes while attending the Coachella music festival. She’s continuing her streak of donning sexy swimsuits today while in France. She jetted out of LAX on Monday following the Coachella to her next destination, which was London and France. She shared the bathing suit pic and let fans know she was on a break, but still working.

“Straight from Coachella to peace and yes work but still it’s quiet!” Rita Ora captioned the image.

The 27-year-old posted two images of herself in the black-and-white-striped swimsuit. The songstress stood as she stared off into the distance for one photo and did a yoga pose for the other.

The bathing suit has a ruffled-top and is high-cut at the hips. The one-piece perfectly shows off her long legs and toned frame.

Rita accessorized the look with retro white-rimmed sunglasses, gold earrings, and a pile of bracelets on her left wrist. Her curly tresses cascaded down her shoulders.

The Daily Mail reports that the image was snapped after Ora flew to Europe. She landed in London before arriving in France on Tuesday. According to the report, the bathing suit pic was taken poolside at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in Nice.

Rita brought her entire team with her for the much-needed working break. She had a big weekend at Coachella, performing on Friday night and working a DJ booth on Saturday before flying to London on Sunday.

Rita Ora appeared at Coachella on Saturday wearing a cherry-printed bathing suit with daisy duke shorts. The plunging swimwear also flaunted her fit body.

All weekend, she donned outfits that turned heads. She performed at the desert music festival in a black ensemble consisting of crop top, matching crop jacket, high-waisted briefs, and pants that were closer to chaps since they revealed her upper thighs and behind.

When she was running the DJ booths at the desert music festival, Rita chose a two-toned denim crop top and high-rise cropped pants. She added a pair of white sneakers that gave it a chic look.

The Daily Mail reveals that the flirty bathing suit Rita Ora shared on Tuesday to her Instagram account is a striped bandeau one-piece by Milley. The swimsuit retails for $195 at Neiman Marcus.